इंदिरा गांधी व रानी लक्ष्मीबाई को श्रद्धा से याद:पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी व रानी लक्ष्मीबाई को किया श्रद्धा से याद

बारां3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनके बताए हुए मार्ग पर चलने का लिया संकल्प

शहर के श्रीजी चौक स्थित कांग्रेस कार्यालय पर गुरुवार को कांग्रेस की ओर से आयरन लेडी के नाम से विख्यात इंदिरा गांधी की 103वीं जयंती मनाई गई। इस अवसर पर कांग्रेसजनों ने इंदिरा गांधी की तस्वीर पर माल्यार्पण किया।कांग्रेस जिला संगठन महामंत्री कैलाश जैन ने बताया कि इंदिरा गंाधी की जयंती पर आयोजित विचार गोष्ठी को संबोधित करते हुए खान एवं गोपालन मंत्री प्रमोद जैन भाया ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी का जन्म 19 नवंबर 1917 को नेहरू परिवार में हुआ था। इनका पूरा नाम इंदिरा प्रियदर्शिनी गांधी था। उन्होंने 1934-35 में स्कूली शिक्षा पूर्ण करने के बाद शांति निकेतन में रविंद्रनाथ टैगोर के विश्व भारती विश्वविद्यालय में प्रवेश लिया। इसके बाद इंदिरा गांधी उच्च शिक्षा के लिए इंग्लैंड चली गई।भारत आने के बाद स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन में शामिल हुई। 1959 और 1960 के दौरान इंदिरा गांधी चुनाव लड़ी और भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस की अध्यक्ष चुनी गई। देश में गरीबी हटाने के लिए कई कार्यक्रम लागू किए। पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू भी कई मसलों पर इंदिरा गांधी की राय लेते थे। दृढ़ व संकल्पशील आचरण के कारण वह दो बार देश की प्रधानमंत्री चुनी गई। देश मंें पहला परमाणु विस्फोट करने का श्रेय भी इंदिरा गांधी को ही जाता है।इस अवसर पर यूथ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष शरद शर्मा, यूथ नगर अध्यक्ष मयंक माथोड़िया, पूर्व एनएसयूआई जिलाध्यक्ष इरफान अंसारी, नगर अध्यक्ष धर्मचंद जैन, शाहाबाद ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष प्रदीप मेहता, अर्द्ध घुमंतु प्रकोष्ठ के सुरेश, व्यापार प्रकोष्ठ कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष नीरज जैन, पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष हिमांशु धाकड़, पूर्व पार्षद नियाज मोहम्मद, नवीन सोन, शिवशंकर यादव, हेमराज बैरवा, लईक भाई, भीमसेन अदलक्खा, नरेंद्र नंदवाना, सेवादल की संध्या जाड़ेजा, बृजेश वर्मा, अशरफ देशवाली, समीर खान, रोहित गुर्जर, विजेंद्र सिंह, विक्की, मनोज नामदेव, मोहम्मद अखलाक, जगमोहन सिंह, बलवीर सिंह, आशु चौरसिया, रमाशंकर तिवारी, भगवानसिंह मेहता, हेमराजसिंह मेहता, मोहनलाल मेहरा, दीपक सोनी, शुभम सक्सेना आदि पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। वहीं प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी कार्यालय जयपुर में राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय की अध्यक्ष पूजा वर्मा के साथ जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के पूर्व सचिव गोविंद अटलपुरी ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई। इस अवसर पर श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए। साथ ही उनके बताए हुए मार्ग पर चलकर गरीबों, वंचितों व देश के हित में कार्य करने का संकल्प लिया।समरानियां. देश की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर गुरुवार को युवा कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने उनको याद किया। युवा कांग्रेस के विधानसभा अध्यक्ष वसीम अकरम मंसूरी के नेतृत्व में कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुष्प अर्पित कर उन्हें याद किया। मंसूरी ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी एक मजबूत प्रधानमंत्री थी। इस दौरान युवा कांग्रेस जिला उपाध्यक्ष जगमोहन मेहता, आईटी सेल के विधानसभा प्रभारी ललित पंकज, कुलदीप मेहता, राकेश यादव, हेमंत मेहता, श्याम खंगार आदि मौजूद थे।कस्बाथाना. ब्लाॅक के कछियाथाना स्थित उच्च प्राथमिक स्कूल में गुरुवार को स्वतंत्रता सेनानी महारानी लक्ष्मीबाई व पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई। इस अवसर पर दोनों की तस्वीरों पर तिलक लगाकर माल्यार्पण किया। कार्यक्रम में प्रधानाध्यापक विपिन जैन, गजराज सिंह, बलवीर कुशवाह सहित अन्य शिक्षक मौजूद थे।छीपाबड़ौद. ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष परमानंद मीणा की अध्यक्षता में ग्राम पंचायत ढोलम में गुरुवार को कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती मनाई। ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी के मीडिया प्रभारी अनीस खान ने बताया कि इस अवसर पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की ओर से देश की एकता व अखंडता के लिए उठाए गए कदमों की सराहना की। इस मौके पर पूर्व ब्लाॅक अध्यक्ष बाबूलाल टाटू, रामकरण मालव, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि बृजराज मीणा, नरेंद्र गुर्जर, उपसरपंच भरत प्रजापति, द्वारकालाल नागर, सौभाग नागर, गोलू मीणा आदि कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे। वहीं राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय की ओर से गुरुवार को समीपवर्ती सारथल स्थित बालिका स्कूल में झांसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी की जयंती पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करके उन्हें श्रद्धा से याद किया गया। शिक्षक संघ के अध्यक्ष नंदलाल केसरी ने बताया कि प्रधानाध्यापक दुर्गालाल सुमन की अध्यक्षता में विचार गोष्ठी आयोजित की गई। जिसमें उनकी जीवनी पर प्रकाश डाला गया। गोष्ठी में वरिष्ठ शिक्षक शुभकरण सिंह, देवकरण नागर, राधेश्याम मीना, मदनलाल वर्मा, प्रहलाद योगी, चंद्रेश शर्मा, शिक्षक मोहनलाल मीना, कनिष्ठ लिपिक लोकेश मावई आदि मौजूद थे।

