पड़ताल:सोना 3 हजार रुपए/10 ग्राम और चांदी 5 हजार रुपए/किलो तक महंगी

बारां39 मिनट पहले
  • त्योहारी सीजन में सोने-चांदी के भावों में आया उछाल, जानकार अमेरिकी चुनाव में परिणाम अटकने को बता रहे हैं भाव में तेजी का कारण
  • त्योहारी सीजन
  • बारां में होता है 5 करोड़ से अधिक का आभूषण का कारोबार

दीपावली त्योहारी सीजन के दौरान सोने और चांदी के भावों में एकदम से उछाल आया है। एक पखवाड़े में सोना 3 हजार रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम और चांदी के पांच हजार रुपए प्रति किलो तक भाव बढ़ गए हैं। शुक्रवार देर शाम तक भी भावों में तेजी का रुख बना रहा। जानकार अमेरिका में चुनाव को इसका मुख्य कारण बता रहे हैं।

बारां के बाजार में त्योहारी सीजन में पांच करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का सोने-चांदी के अाभूषण का कारोबार होता है। कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान अचानक हुई भावों में जबर्दस्त वृद्धि के बाद धीरे-धीरे सोने व चांदी के भाव वापस अपनी ओर लौटने लगे थे। चांदी जहां 57 हजार प्रति किलो तथा सोना 50 हजार प्रति दस ग्राम पहुंच गया था। एक पखवाड़े में ही सोने व चांदी ने इस कदर उछाल लिया कि व्यापारिक क्षेत्र में खलबली दिखाई देने लगी है। आम तौर पर इसे अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव से जोड़ा जा रहा है। ज्यों-ज्यों ट्रंप पर बाइडेन भारी पड़ रहे हैं, त्यों-त्यों शेयर बाजार सहित धातु बाजार पर भी अमेरिका के चुनावों का खासा असर देखा जा रहा है।

दीपावली तक 55 हजार तक पहुंच सकते हैं सोने के भाव
पिछली रात को जहां चांदी में 2 हजार रुपए किलो और सोने में 1400 रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम के भाव बढ़े, तो शुक्रवार को अचानक बारां सर्राफा बाजार में सोना 53 हजार 700 रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम व चांदी 63 हजार 800 रुपए प्रति किलो के भाव पर पहुंच गई है। एक ओर व्यापारियों की ओर से दीपावली पर्व को लेकर काफी मात्रा में चांदी व सोने के आभूषणों के आर्डर दे रखे हैं, वहीं अचानक बढ़े भावों के कारण अब व्यापारी को बढ़े हुए भावों का भुगतान करने को मजबूर होना पड़ेगा।

उच्च व्यापारिक सूत्रों के अनुसार फिलहाल दीपावली तक सोने व चांदी में तेजी बरकरार रहने की संभावना है, लेकिन पिछले कई वर्षों से देखा जा रहा है कि दीपावली के तुरंत बाद मुहूर्त के बाजारों में दोनों धातुओं के भावों का गिरावट का रुख रहता है। ऐसी संभावना भी इस साल रही तो दीपावली बाद भाव टूटने की संभावना को नकारा नहीं जा सकता। वर्तमान में भाव यदि इसी प्रकार चढ़ते रहे तो दीपावली तक सोना 55 हजार तथा चांदी 65 हजार के पार पहुंच सकती है।
यह पहली बार...शेयर बाजार के साथ धातु बाजार में भी तेजी
सर्राफा व्यापार संघ अध्यक्ष ललितमोहन खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि अचानक दोनों धातुओं मेें तेजी का कोई कारण तो नजर नहीं आ रहा है, क्योंकि यह पहली बार हो रहा है कि शेयर बाजार के साथ धातु बाजार में भी तेजी देखी जा रही है। इसका सीधा-सीधा असर अमेरिका में नई बनने वाली सरकार की नई आर्थिक नीति पर निर्भर करता है, उसी आशंका को लेकर वर्तमान में भावों में उछाल देखा जा रहा है, जो आगे दीपावली तक जारी रहने की पूरी संभावना है।
सुबह से शाम तक बढ़ गए ₹300
जितेंद्र ज्वैलर्स शोरूम प्रोप्राइटर जितेंद्र सोनी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार सुबह से शाम तक ही सोने के भाव में 300 रुपए की तेजी आ गई। चांदी में एक दिन में तीन हजार की तेजी आई है। सोने के भाव भी एक हजार रुपए प्रति ग्राम से अधिक बढ़ गए हैं। अमेरिका इलेक्शन परिणाम रुकने से तेजी और मंदी आई है। अमेरिका में चुनाव होता है, तब न्यूयार्क और लंदन एक्सचेंज में उतार-चढ़ाव होता है। अब अमेरिका में बाइडेन बढ़त पर है। ऐसे में सोना 60 डॉलर और चांदी में 200 सेंट का भाव है।

