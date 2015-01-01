पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान की अच्छी आवक:मंडी में धान की अच्छी आवक, 30 हजार कट्टे आए

बारां4 घंटे पहले
शहर के अस्पताल रोड स्थित कृषि उपज मंडी में सोमवार को एक दिन के अवकाश के बाद खुली। सोमवार को जिलेभर से किसान फसलों को बेचने के लिए मंडी में लाए। मंडी में फसलों की अच्छी आवक हाेने से मंडी के शेड व प्लेटफार्म फसलों से भर गए। मंडी में सोमवार को सबसे ज्यादा अावक धान की हुई। जिले में इस बारिश कम होने से धान के उत्पादन पर असर पड़ा है। आगामी समय में शादी समेंत अन्य मांगलिक कार्य शुरू होने से किसानों को रुपयों की जरूरत होने से मंडी में फसलों की आवक भी बढ़ रही है।मंडी सचिव मनोज मीणा ने बताया कि सोमवार को मंंडी में 15 हजार क्विंटल धान की आवक हुई। सोमवार को मंडी धान का अधिकतम भाव 2400, न्यूनतम भाव 1600 व औसत भाव 1750 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहा। सोमवार को मंडी में 8 हजार 500 क्विंटल मक्का की आवक हुई। मक्का का अधिकतम भाव 1540, न्यूनतम भाव 1290 व औसत भाव 1370 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल रहा। सोमवार को मंडी में लहसुन की भी अच्छी आवक हुई। सोमवार को 4 हजार क्विंटल लहसुन की आवक हुई।सोमवार को लहसुन का अधिकतम भाव 8 हजार 790, न्यूनतम भाव 5 हजार 500 तथा औसत भाव 7 हजार 145 रुपए रहा। मंडी सचिव मीणा ने बताया कि सोमवार को मंडी में सोयाबीन 8 हजार क्विंटल, चना 300 क्विंटल, धनिया 800 क्विंटल, उड़द 500 क्विंटल, तिल्ली, जौ, बाजरा व अन्य फसलों समेत कुल 38 हजार 567 क्विंटल फसलों की आवक हुई।

