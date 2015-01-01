पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आंदोलन:आरक्षण के लिए गुर्जरों ने सड़क पर दिया धरना, टायर जलाकर किया प्रदर्शन, दीपावली बाद रेलवे ट्रैक जाम करने की चेतावनी

केलवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • केलवाड़ा में रैली निकालकर एसडीएम को दिया ज्ञापन, अंता में एक घंटे तक लगाया जाम

शाहाबाद-किशनगंज तहसील क्षेत्र के गुर्जर समाज के लोगों ने बुधवार को आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के जिलाध्यक्ष रामकल्याण गुर्जर एवं जिला संयोजक ताराचंद गुर्जर की अगुवाई में रैली निकालकर कस्बे के विश्वकर्मा तिराहे पर सांकेतिक धरना देते हुए प्रदर्शन किया। इसके बाद अपनी मांगों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम राहुल कुमार को ज्ञापन दिया।

बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे करीब गुर्जर समाज के लोग बड़ी संख्या में सीताबाड़ी स्थित भगवान देवनारायण मंदिर पर एकत्रित हुए। जहां जिलाध्यक्ष रामकल्याण गुर्जर एवं जिला संयोजक ताराचंद गुर्जर ने संबोधित किया। इसके बाद नारे लगाते हुए रैली के रूप में सीताबाड़ी से केलवाड़ा विश्वकर्मा तिराहे पर पहुंचे। जहां बीच रोड पर सांकेतिक धरना देते हुए नारेबाजी की। साथ ही टायर जलाकर प्रदर्शन किया। जिससे बाजार में काले धुंए का गुबार उड़ने लगा।

जिलाध्यक्ष रामकल्याण गुर्जर व संयोजक ताराचंद गुर्जर ने आरक्षण की लड़ाई में समाज को एकजुटता दिखाने का संदेश दिया। साथ ही मांगों के विषय में जानकारी दी। प्रदर्शन के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग एवं मास्क का प्रयोग कुछ ही लोगों ने किया।

देवसेना के तहसील अध्यक्ष दयाल गुर्जर के साथ अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने मुख्यमंत्री के नाम एसडीएम राहुल कुमार को ज्ञापन दिया। इस दौरान आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति अध्यक्ष रामकल्याण गुर्जर, जिला संयोजक ताराचंद गुर्जर, विकास समिति महामंत्री भंवरलाल खटाना, देवसेना अध्यक्ष दयाल गुर्जर, रामचंद्र गुर्जर, भैरुलाल, पप्पू भडाना, रघुनाथ रामस्वरूप, रामचंद्र, राकेश, हेमराज, रामसिंह, राम रतन, विजय, जोगेंद्र भाटिया सहित बड़ी संख्या में गुर्जर समाज के लोग मौजूद थे।

दीपावली बाद रेलवे ट्रैक और हाइवे करेंगे जाम

आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के जिलाध्यक्ष रामकल्याण गुर्जर एवं जिला संयोजक ताराचंद गुर्जर ने बताया कि बुधवार को नेशनल हाइवे-27 को जाम करना प्रस्तावित था, लेकिन दीपावली का त्योहार नजदीक होने और आम जनता को असुविधा नहीं हो, इसलिए जाम स्थगित किया गया। क्योंकि हमारी लड़ाई सरकार से है न कि आमजन से। उन्होंने चेतावनी दी कि समय रहते मांगें नहीं मानी गई तो दीपावली के बाद रेलवे ट्रैक एवं नेशनल हाइवे-27 पलायथा में जाम लगाएंगे।

भारी पुलिस बल की रही तैनातगी: कस्बे में गुर्जर आंदोलन को देखते हुए दिन भर आरएसी सहित सभी थानों से बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात रहा। शाहाबाद एसडीएम राहुल कुमार, किशनगंज एसडीएम मित्तल, डिप्टी कजोड़मल, डिप्टी राकेश शर्मा, सीआई लक्ष्मीचंद, राजेंद्र मीणा, हरिप्रसाद राणा, दलपत सिंह, मानसिंह, रतनसिंह भाटी, विजेंद्र सिंह सहित बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस बल की तैनातगी रही।

ज्ञापन में गुर्जरों की ये रही मांगें

मुख्यमंत्री के नाम दिए ज्ञापन में आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति ने अपनी मांगों में मुख्यरूप से वर्ष 2011 में हुए समझौते के तहत आंदोलनकारियों के ऊपर लगाए केस वापस लेने, अति पिछड़ा वर्ग अधिनियम 2019 के लागू होने के समय प्रक्रियाधीन सभी भर्तियों में पांच फीसदी आरक्षण देने, आंदोलन के दौरान मृतकों के परिजनों को आर्थिक सहायता देते हुए सरकारी नौकरी देने, देवनारायण योजना के क्रियान्वयन के लिए अति पिछड़ा वर्ग बोर्ड बनाकर इस योजना का बजट बढ़ाने, एसबीसी आरक्षण प्रबंधन को संविधान की नौवीं अनुसूची में डलवाने की मांग की गई।

