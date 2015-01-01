पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Baran
  • Hadayati Will Get Good News In The New Year; Breeding Of Kharmeer Bird Will Be Done Before Gedavan In Sarson, 30 Crores Project Will Start

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुशखबरी:नए साल में हाड़ाैती काे मिलेगी खुशखबरी; साेरसन में गाेडावण से पहले हाेगी खरमाेर पक्षी की ब्रीडिंग, 30 कराेड़ के प्राेजेक्ट की हाेगी शुरुअात

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • साेरसन एरिया में 676 हैक्टेयर एरिया में पहले खरमाेर के लिए बनेगा ब्रीडिंग सेंटर अाैर साथ ही में गाेडावण ब्रीडिंग सेंटर का भी हाेगा विकास
  • नए साल में शुरू होगा काम...सीनियर साइंटिस्ट व एक्सपर्ट ने की विजिट

पिछले डेढ़ साल से फाइल में बंद सोरसन गोडावण ब्रीडिंग सेंटर की साैगात अब नए साल में हाड़ाैतीवासियाें काे मिलेगी। वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट अाॅफ इंडिया की विजिट के बाद अब यहां नए साल से साेरसन के 676 हैक्टेयर एरिया में पहले दुर्लभ पक्षी खरमाेर की ब्रीडिंग हाेगी। साथ ही गाेडावण ब्रीडिंग सेंटर का कार्य भी शुरू हाेगा। सबसे बड़ी बात यह है कि इसमें पहले गाेडावण के साथ-साथ खरमाेर पक्षी यानी लेस फ्लाेरिकाॅन का भी संरक्षण किया जाएगा। यहां साेरसन एरिया में खरमाेर पक्षी कंजरवेशन का कार्य जल्द शुरू हाेगा।सबसे बड़ी बात है कि यह कार्य पिछले डेढ़ साल से कागजाें में बंद हाेने के बाद अब शुरू हाे गया है। दाे दिन तक अधिकारियाें की ग्राउंड विजिट के बाद यह पक्का हाे गया है कि नए साल में यहां वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट के माध्यम से हैचरी सहित अन्य कार्य शुरू हाे सकेंगे।केंद्र और राज्य सरकार की ओर से यहां गोडावण ब्रीडिंग सेंटर विकसित करने के लिए लंबे समय से प्रयास किए जा रहे थे। लेकिन, राजनीतिक उठापटक के चलते पिछले डेढ़ साल से यह प्राेजेक्ट फाइलाें में ही बंद था। अधिकारियाें के अनुसार विधायक भरत सिंह के प्रयास से हाड़ाैती में इस कार्य का नए साल में शुभारंभ हाेगा। दाे दिन से यहां वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट के सीनियर साइंटिस्ट व एक्सपर्ट ने विजिट की है।

यह है साेरसन का प्राेजेक्टहाड़ाैती के साेरसन में गोडावण संरक्षण केंद्र के आवास व कार्यालय के लिए 3.43 हैक्टेयर जमीन का आवंटन जिला प्रशासन की अाेर से 21 जून 2019 काे हाे चुका है। साथ ही 6 मार्च 2019 से कृत्रिम प्रजनन कार्यक्रम के लिए सोरसन वन क्षेत्र की 676 हैक्टेयर वन भूमि भी उपलब्ध करा दी थी। इसके बाद अब भारतीय वन्यजीव संस्थान देहरादून के सीनियर साइंटिस्ट की विजिट के बाद कृत्रिम प्रजनन सेंटर स्थापित करने की प्राेसेस हुई है, जबकि यहां तत्कालीन चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन सोरसन क्षेत्र जहां गोडावण प्रस्तावित क्षेत्र का विकास किया जाना है। यहां का दाे बार विजिट कर चुके हैं। अब यहां कुल क्षेत्र में से 676 हैक्टेयर वनभूमि पर गोडावण प्रजनन अाैर पर्यटन हट, अमलसरा के सामने खाली राजस्व भूमि पर कैपटिव ब्रीडिंग सेंटर इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर यानी आवास एवं कार्यालय बनेंगे, जबकि एक साथ ही शुरू हाेने वाले इस प्राेजेक्ट में जैसलमेर में कार्य शुरू हाे चुका है। साथ ही वहां अच्छी ब्रीडिंग भी गाेडावण की हाे चुकी है।

खरमाेर : शर्मीला एवं एकांत पसंद स्वभाव का है पक्षीएक्सपर्ट डाॅ. कृष्णेंद्रसिंह नामा के अनुसार खरमाेर मादा की ऊंचाई नर खरमाेर पक्षी से अधिक हाेती है। नर खरमाेर की ऊंचाई करीब 45 सेमी और मादा की 52 सेमी हाेती है। खरमाेर एक शर्मीला एवं एकांतप्रिय पक्षी है। थाेड़ी सी आहट में ये घास में छुप जाते हैं। सितंबर में मादा पक्षी अंडे देती है। इसकी आवाज मेंडकी तरह टर्र-टर्र सी हाेती है। यह अपनी जगह से छह से आठ फीट ऊंची छलांग तक लगाता है। इसकी आवाज 300 मीटर तक सुनाई देती है। वाइल्ड लाइफ इंस्टीट्यूट के साइंटिस्ट ने 2 दिन तक यहां विजिट की है। यह एक अच्छा इनिशिएटिव हुआ है। यहां पहले खरमाेर के साथ-साथ गाेडावण ब्रीडिंग सेंटर का कार्य शुरू हाेगा। यह सब कुछ नए साल में साेरसन में शुरू हाे जाएगा। पहले चरण में 3.43 हैक्टेयर एरिया में फैसिलिटी विकसित की जाएगी।- मनाेज पाराशर, सीसीएफ वन मंडल काेटा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें