पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Baran
  • Happily Shining Home courtyard; On The Second Day Too, Shopping In Dhanteras Was Illuminating In The Markets, Today Mahalakshmi Will Be Worshiped In Auspicious Time

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपोत्सव का उल्लास:खुशियों से जगमग घर-आंगन; दूसरे दिन भी धनतेरस की खरीदारी से रही बाजारों में रौनक, शुभ मुहूर्त में आज होगा महालक्ष्मी का पूजन

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिलेभर में मिठाई, पूजन सामग्री सहित विभिन्न सामग्री की हुई खरीद
  • दिनभर दुकानों पर रही भीड़

जिलेभर में दीपावली महोत्सव को लेकर लोग उल्लासित हैं। घर, मकान, प्रतिष्ठान रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से नहाए हुए हैं। आकर्षक सजावट की गई है। शनिवार को शुभ मुहूर्त में महालक्ष्मी का पूजन होगा।

मिठाई का भोग लगाकर परिवार के साथ त्यौहार की खुशियां मनाई जाएगी। कोरोना काल होने से इस बार सरकार की ओर से आतिशबाजी पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगाई है। जिलेभर में दीपावली महोत्सव को लेकर लोग खुशियां मना रहे हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण का समय होने से सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, मास्क सहित गाइड लाइन की पालना को लेकर सरकार और प्रशासन की ओर से निर्देश हैं। अधिकारी, जनप्रतिनिधि मास्क बांटने के साथ लोगों को समझा भी रहे हैं। ऐसे में अधिकांश लोग मास्क पहनकर निकल रहे हैं, तो कई लोग अनदेखी भी कर रहे हैं।

इन सबके बीच बाजार में प्रतिष्ठान, मकान की लोगों ने आकर्षक सजावट की है। कोरोना संक्रमण से प्रभावित बाजार को दीपावली महोत्सव से बड़ी सौगात मिली है। बाजार में खरीदारी नवरात्र प्रारंभ के साथ परवान पर है। पिछले तीन दिन से बाजार में खासी भीड़ देखी जा रही है। इलेक्ट्रानिक्स, ज्वैलरी, बाइक, कार, ट्रैक्टर, कपड़ा, बर्तन, सजावटी सामग्री, मिठाई आदि की खरीद लोग कर रहे हैं। वाहनों के शोरूम पर भीड खासी भीड़ रही। पूछपरख करने के साथ ही लोगों ने पहले से बुक किए वाहनों की खरीद की।

खूब बिके आभूषण, बर्तन और सजावटी सामान, वाहन शोरूमों पर भी दिनभर रही भीड़

शहर समेत जिलेभर में शुक्रवार को भी धनतेरस पर्व मनाया गया। इस दौरान लोगो ने सुबह से शाम तक जमकर खरीदारी की। बाजार में भीड़ होने के कारण बार बार जाम लगते रहे। इस दौरान बाजारो में व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए पुलिस बल भी तैनात रहा। धनतेरस पर सुबह से ही ज्वैलर्स की दुकानों पर भीड़ रही।

लोगों ने महंगाई के बावजूद खूब सोने-चांदी के आभूषण खरीदे। महिलाओं ने सोने की चूड़ियां, चांदी के आइटम सहित अन्य सामान खरीदा। ज्वैलर्स की दुकानों में चांदी के सिक्के की खूब मांग रही। दीपोत्सव को लेकर शहर में बाजारो में आकर्षक सजावट की गई है। दीपावली पर्व को लेकर लोेगाें की ओर से घर व व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानों पर सजावट की गई है। इसके अलावा बर्तनों की दुकानों में लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने कांसे की थालियां, तांबे के जग सहित स्टील के बर्तन की जमकर खरीदारी की। धनतेरस पर बर्तन बाजार के अलावा इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स शोरूमों पर अच्छी ग्राहकी हुई। लोगों ने टीवी, फ्रीज सहित अन्य चीजों की खरीदारी की। लोगों ने दीपोत्सव के लिए दीपकों की खरीदारी की। दीयों के विक्रेता कमल प्रजापति ने बताया कि इस बार मिट्‌टी के साधारण दीपकों के साथ-साथ फैंसी दीपकों की भी अच्छी मांग है।

गांवों-कस्बों में भी रही त्योहारी रौनक

धनतेरस पर बर्तन बाजार, रेडिमेड, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक, सोना-चांदी, साड़ियां सहित सभी दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ देखी गई। बर्तन व्यापारी भीमराज, रेडिमेड व्यापारी कालू बना, कपड़ा व्यापारी घनश्याम नागर ने बताया कि अच्छी ग्राहकी रही। धनतेरस पर बाजार में जमकर धन बरसा। सोना-चांदी के आभूषणों सहित घरेलू उत्पादों की बंपर बिक्री से व्यापारियों के चेहरे खिल उठे। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि कस्बे में धनतेरस पर करीब 15 लाख का कारोबार हुआ। शनिवार को कस्बे सहित आसपास के ग्रामीण अंचल में दीपावली का पर्व हर्षोल्लास से मनाया जाएगा। कौशल सैनी ने बताया कि दूधाधारी आश्रम पर अन्नकूट महोत्सव का आयोजन किया जाएगा। शाहाबाद| कस्बे के राजेश जंगम, प्रदीप जैन, अरविंद बंसल, नरेश जैन ने बताया कि अबकी बार कोरोना के चलते धनतेरस के दिन बाजार में बहुत ही कम ग्राहकी हुई है। इस वर्ष की दीपावली पर कोरोना की मार दुकानदारों को भी झेलनी पड़ रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें