बारां और अंता में निकाय चुनाव:फुहारों पर भारी वोटरों का जज्बा... बारां में 75.72% वोटिंग, 2.9% ज्यादा, अंता में भी 78.47 फीसदी लोगों ने डाले वोट, 0.98% अधिक

  • सुबह से ही बूथों पर लगी रही कतारें, 11 बजे से शुरू हुई बूंदाबांदी में भी डटे रहे, कल होगी मतगणना
  • पोलिंग बूथों पर मास्क पहनकर पहुंचे मतदाता, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की नहीं हुई पालना

नगर निकाय चुनाव के तहत शुक्रवार को शहर की सरकार चुनने के लिए मतदाताओं में गजब का उत्साह रहा। सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक बारां में 75.72 और अंता में 78.47 फीसदी मतदान हुआ। नगर निकाय के 2015 में हुए पिछले चुनाव के मुकाबले बारां में 2.90 और अंता में 0.98 प्रतिशत मतदान अधिक हुआ। यानी लोगों ने फुहारों, सर्द मौसम और कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव की एहतियात बरतते हुए लोकतंत्र के उत्सव में उत्साह से भागीदारी की। अब प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य ईवीएम में बंद हो गया है। अब जिला परिषद भवन में बारां नगर परिषद और अंता आईटीआई परिसर में अंता नगरपालिका की मतगणना होगी। खास बात यह रही कि कोरोना की चपेट में आए लोगों ने भी अंतिम समय में पीपीई किट पहनकर मतदान किया। मतदान के दौरान सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्त रखे गए। पूरे शहर पर ड्रोन से निगरानी रखी गई।नगर निकाय चुनाव को लेकर बारां में कुल 146 और अंता में 50 पोलिंग बूथ स्थापित किए गए थे। जहां पोलिंग पार्टियां गुरुवार शाम को ही पहुंच गई थी। माॅक पोल के बाद सुबह 8 बजे से मतदान प्रारंभ हुआ। सुबह से मतदान को लेकर बूथों पर कतारें लगनी प्रारंभ हो गई थी। इस बीच एकदम से मौसम में भी बदलाव होना प्रारंभ हो गया। सुबह करीब 10 बजे रिमझिम का दौर शुरू हो गया। इसके बाद भी मतदाताओं का उत्साह बरकरार रहा। कोविड गाइड लाइन की पालना को लेकर भी बूथों पर इंतजाम किए गए थे। यहां थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग कराई गई। साथ ही हाथ धोने के साबुन और सेनेटाइजर का बंदोबस्त भी किया गया था। वोट डालने पहुंचे मतदाताओं के लिए मास्क लगाना अनिवार्य किया गया था। दोपहर बाद बूंदाबांदी बढ़ने से मतदाता कुछ समय के लिए ठहरे रहे, फिर मतदान केंद्रों पर कतारें लगनी शुरू हो गई। शाम 5 बजे तक लोगों ने उत्साह से मतदान किया।उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी व एडीएम मोहम्मद अबूबक्र ने बताया कि बारां व अंता दोनों जगह मतदान पूरी तरह शांतिपूर्ण रहा। उन्होंने मतदान करने वाले सभी मतदाताओं तथा मतदान प्रक्रिया में योगदान देने वाले मतदान कार्मिकों, अधिकारियों व पुलिस कर्मियों सहित अन्य सभी काे धन्यवाद दिया है।

बारां-अंता में 196 पोलिंग बूथों पर डाले गए वोटनगर निकाय चुनाव के तहत शुक्रवार को बारां नगर परिषद व अंता नगरपालिका क्षेत्र में कुल 196 पोलिंग बूथों पर मतदान किया गया। बारां में कुल 146 तथा अंता के 50 पोलिंग बूथ स्थापित किए गए थे। वहां सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान हुआ। सभी मतदान केन्द्रों पर मतदान से पूर्व मॉक पोल का भी प्रदर्शन किया गया। मतदान के दौरान मतदाताओं की पहचान सुनिश्चित करने के बाद उनकी उंगली पर अमिट स्याही लगाते हुए ईवीएम के माध्यम से मतदान कराया गया। दोनों नगर निकाय क्षेत्रों में शांति व कानून व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए सभी मतदान केन्द्रों पर पुलिस बल का पर्याप्त बंदोबस्त रहा। वहीं गश्ती सुरक्षा बल भी लगातार भ्रमण कर निगरानी करते रहे। अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक विजय स्वर्णकार ने भी विभिन्न मतदान केन्द्रों पर पुलिस जाब्ते के साथ निरीक्षण कर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था का अवलोकन किया।

