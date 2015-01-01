पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदल रहा मौसम:तापमान गिरने से बढ़ी ठिठुरन, दिनचर्या और खानपान में आ रहा बदलाव

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज, डाॅक्टरों की सलाह-बदलते मौसम में बरतें सावधानी

जिलेभर में सर्दी का असर लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। दिन के समय धूप खिलने से लाेगों को राहत मिल रही है। दिन ढलने के साथ ही सर्द हवा के कारण ठिठुरन बढ़ने लगी है। तापमान में भी गिरावट दर्ज की जा रही है। दिन ढलते ही गलन का अहसास होने पर लोग गर्म कपड़े पहने नजर आ रहे हैं।

साथ ही लोगों की दिनचर्या व खानपान में भी बदलाव आने लगा हैं। इधर, बदलते मौसम में बीमारियों से बचाव को लेकर आमजन को सतर्कता बरतने की सलाह दी है।

शहर में मंगलवार का सुबह से ही मौसम खुला रहा। धूप खिली रहने से लोगो को सर्दी से राहत मिली। दिन ढलने के साथ ही सर्द हवा चलने से वातवारण में गलन का असर बढ़ गया। तापमान में भी गिरावट शुरू हो गई। इस दौरान लोग गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे नजर आए।

शहर में मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 12 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया। सर्दी के चलते लोगों की दिनचर्या में बदलाव आया है। लोगों ने सुबह-शाम गर्म कपडे पहनना शुरू कर दिया है, वहीं खानपान में भी गर्म चीजों पर ज्यादा ध्यान देने लगे हैं। चिकित्सकों ने बदलते मौसम में बीमारियों का अंदेशा होने से आमजन को सतर्कता बरतने की सलाह दी है। चिकित्सकों का कहना है कि शुगर, बीपी और अन्य बीमारियों से ग्रसित लोगों को सावधानी बरतनी चाहिए। सर्दी का शुरुआती सीजन होने से लापरवाही बिल्कुल नहीं बरतें।

इसलिए माैसम में आ रहा बदलाव
देश के उत्तरी इलाकों में बर्फबारी व उत्तरी हवा प्रभावी हाेने से नवंबर में कड़ाके की सर्दी पड़ रही है। सर्द हवाओं के कारण जिले में भी ठंड का असर बढ़ता जा रहा हैं।
आगे क्या: मौसम विभाग के जानकारों का कहना है कि पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी का दौर लगातार चलने से तापमान में ओर गिरावट संभव है।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में सर्दी का असर, जलने लगे अलाव
मांगरोल. गत दो-तीन दिनों से क्षेत्र में चल रही शीत लहर के चलते सर्दी का असर तेज हो गया है। सुबह-शाम गलन हो रही है। सर्दी के प्रकोप को देखते हुए लोगों ने घरों में रखे रजाई-गद्दे निकाल लिए हैं। बाजारों में भी ऊनी कपड़ों, रजाई-गद्दों की बिक्री बढ़ गई है। सुबह-शाम बाहर घूमने निकलने वाले लोगों ने भी गर्म कपड़े पहनना शुरू कर दिया है। शाम पड़ने के साथ ही खुले में काम करने वाले लोग अलाव जलाकर सर्दी से बचाव करते देखे जाने लगे हैं। सर्दी के चलते लोगों की दिनचर्या भी प्रभावित हो रही है।

मौसम में बदलाव के साथ ही सर्दी का दौर शुरू हो गया है। हालांकि अभी सुबह व शाम सर्दी महसूस की जा रही है, लेकिन सर्दी से बचाव के जतन होने लगे हैं। बाजार में भी गजक, रेवड़ी, खजूर व सिंघाड़े बिकने के लिए आ गए हैं। बाजार में आंवले भी बहुतायत में मिलने लगे हैं तो सब्जीमंडी में नई-नई सब्जियां आ गई हैं। खेत, खलिहान में अल सुबह जाने वाले किसानों के लिए गर्म कपड़ों की जरूरत महसूस होने लगी है। इस लिहाज से रेडिमेड, गारमेंट्स की दुकानों पर भी जर्सी, स्वेटर सहित गर्म वस्त्र आ गए हैं।

