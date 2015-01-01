पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:सीएडी नहरी क्षेत्र में अवैध जल दोहन रोकने के निर्देश

बारां4 घंटे पहले
सीएडी नहरी क्षेत्र के संबंध में बैठक कलेक्टर इंद्रसिंह राव की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को हुई। बैठक में नहरी क्षेत्र में जल का अवैध दोहन रोकने, निरीक्षण व जांच टीमों का गठन, पेट्रोलिंग आदि के संबंध में चर्चा कर निर्देश प्रदान किए गए।

कलेक्टर राव ने बैठक में एसडीएम अन्ता व मांगरोल को निर्देश दिए कि वर्तमान फसली सीजन में लहसुन की फसल के रकबे में वृद्धि हुई है जिससे नहरी क्षेत्र में पानी की चोरी की संबंधी समस्याएं उत्पन्न हो सकती है। ऐसे में उपखंड स्तर पर निरीक्षण व जांच टीमों का गठन किया जाए। जिसमें राजस्व अधिकारियों के साथ पुलिस व सीएडी के अधिकारियों को भी शामिल किया जाए।

संदिग्ध क्षेत्रों में नियमित पेट्रोलिंग कर की जानी चाहिए। बैठक में उक्त समस्याओं के संबंध में जनप्रतिनिधियों से चर्चा करने, अधिशासी अभियंता सीएडी अंता की ओर से सीसवाली थाने से जाप्ता उपलब्ध करवाने, रूपपुरा मांगरोल में पुलिस चौकी स्थापित करने की बात कही गई। इस अवसर पर एडीएम मोहम्मद अबूबक्र, एसडीएम रजत विजयवर्गीय, शत्रुघ्न कुमार गुर्जर, सीएडी, आरएमसी के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

