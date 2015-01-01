पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेयजल संकट:लबालब गागरीन के नीचे कालापीपल के ग्रामीण प्यासे

  • सबसे पहले पुनर्वासित कर पहाड़ी के नीचे बसाए गए कालापीपल के लोगों को पानी का संकट

आवर के निकट आहू नदी पर बने गागरीन बांध निर्माण के समय डूब में आए पहले गांव के बाशिंदों को ही आज पेयजल के भटकना पड़ रहा है। गागरीन बांध निर्माण के समय डैम लाइन पर स्थित कालापीपल (देवगढ़) को सबसे पहले पुनर्वासित कर निकट ही मोरुखेड़ी रोड पर पहाड़ी के नीचे बसाया गया। गागरीन पेयजल परियोजना से डग की ओर जा रही पाइप लाइन से जुड़े कालापीपल में ग्रामीणों को पर्याप्त पेयजल नहीं मिलने से महिलाओं को बांध के ओवर फ्लो साइड से पानी लाना पड़ रहा है।महिलाओं ने बताया कि गांव में पानी के लिए लगाए गए पॉइंट पर पर्याप्त मात्रा में सप्लाई नही आने से परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। असमय और अपर्याप्त आपूर्ति ओर कभी देर को होने वाली आपूर्ति के चलते महिलाएं पानी नही भर पाती है। जिसके कारण बाद में करीब पांच सौ मीटर दूर बांध के ओवर फ्लो हिस्से में आ रही झरनों से पानी भरना पड़ता है। दो माह से परेशानी झेल रही महिलाओं ने नियमित जलापूर्ति की मांग की है।

