धर्म-समाज:करवा चौथ आज; पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए सुहागिन महिलाएं रखेंगी व्रत

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहार को लेकर बाजार में महिलाएं व्रत से संबंधित खरीदारी करने के लिए निकली

शहर सहित जिलेभर में करवा चौथ का त्योहार पारंपरिक उल्लास के साथ मनाया जाएगा। बुधवार को सुहागिनें अपने पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना को लेकर व्रत रखेंगी। त्योहार को लेकर शहर के बाजार में महिलाएं व्रत से संबंधित खरीदारी करने को निकलीं। कपड़ों से लेकर सौंदर्य प्रसाधन की दुकानों पर महिलाओं ने खरीदारी की। करवा चौथ से एक दिन पहले मंगलवार को शहर के इंद्रा मार्केट, चौमुखा बाजार, धर्मादा चौराहा समेत अन्य स्थानों पर भीड़ रही। करवा चौथ की पूजा में करवों का विशेष महत्व है। इधर, करवों की बिक्री के लिए गली-माेहल्लों में भी हाथ ठेले पर विक्रेता निकले। गौरतलब है कि सुहागिनों की ओर से अपने पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए निराहार रहकर करवा चौथ का व्रत करेंगी। पंडित रविशंकर शृंगी ने बताया कि करवा चौथ महिलाओं का महापर्व है। कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी पर महिलाएं अपने जीवन साथी की लंबी उम्र, अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और सौभाग्य के लिए निर्जला व्रत रखती हैं और शाम को चंद्र दर्शन और पूजन के बाद जल ग्रहण करती हैं। बुधवार 4 नवंबर को करवा चौथ मनाई जाएगी। इस दिन शाम को 8 बजे के बाद चंद्र उदय होगा। चंद्र के दर्शन अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में अलग-अलग समय पर हो सकेगा। बारां में चंद्रोदय शाम 8.30 बजे होगा। वहीं पूजा का मुहूर्त शाम 7.22 बजे से रात 8.58 बजे तक रहेगा।
छीपाबड़ौद. करवाचौथ का त्योहार आने वाला है। हिंदू ग्रंथ के अनुसार करवाचौथ सुहागन औरतों के लिए महत्त्वपूर्ण है। यह हर साल कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी को आता है। इस दिन पत्नी अपने पति की लंबी आयु के लिए निर्जला व्रत रखती हैं और शाम को चंद्रमा का दर्शन और पूजन करके व्रत खोलती हैं। इस व्रत में शृंगार का भी महत्त्व है। इस साल बुधवार को करवाचौथ का त्योहार मनाया जाएगा। आचार्य पंडित मनीष शास्त्री ने बताया कि कार्तिक मास के कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी तिथि का प्रारंभ बुधवार सुबह तीन बजकर 24 मिनट पर हो रहा है तथा गुरुवार को सुबह पांच बजकर 14 मिनट पर समापन होगा। इस बार करवाचौथ का व्रत 13 घंटे 37 मिनट तक रखना होगा। यह व्रत बुधवार सुबह 6 बजकर 35 मिनट से रात 8 बजकर 12 मिनट तक रहेगा। उसके बाद ही चन्द्रमा का दर्शन–पूजन करके ही व्रत को विधि-विधान से खोलना होगा। करवाचौथ के पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त बुधवार शाम पांच बजकर 34 मिनट से छह बजकर 52 मिनट तक रहेगा। इसी दौरान करवा चौथ की पूजा को विधि-विधान से करना चाहिए। बुधवार को चंद्रोदय का समय रात आठ बजकर 12 मिनट पर है। यह व्रत सूर्योदय से पहले शुरू होता है और चंद्र दर्शन के साथ खत्म होता है। इस व्रत में पूरे शिव परिवार की पूजा की जाती है। पूजा के वक्त पूर्व की और मुख करके बैठें। उसके बाद चंद्रमा का पूजन करें। अब पति को छलनी से देखें, इसके बाद पति के हाथ से पानी पीकर व्रत का समापन करें।
कस्बाथाना. कस्बे में करवा चौथ से एक दिन पहले बाजारों में मंगलवार को रौनक दिखी। महिलाओं ने करवा चौथ के चलते जमकर खरीदारी की। जिसके चलते बाजार में महिलाओं की भीड़ देखी गई। कस्बे के बाजार में करवा चौथ से पहले महिलाओं की खरीदारी के चलते बाजार में प्रत्येक दुकान पर भीड़ जैसा माहौल रहा। वहीं दुकानों के आगे वाहनों से जाम जैसी स्थिति पूरे दिन बनी रही। जिससे साधनों को आने-जाने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं महिलाओं में करवा चौथ के व्रत को लेकर खुशी का माहौल देखने को मिला। महिलाओं ने करवा की जमकर खरीदारी करने के साथ ही कपड़ों व ब्यूटी पार्लर की दुकानों पर भी महिलाओं की भीड़ रही। जिससे कस्बे के बाजार में रौनक बनी रही।भंवरगढ़. कस्बे समेत ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में बुधवार को करवा चौथ का पर्व मनाया जाएगा। सुहागिनें पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना को लेकर व्रत रखेंगी और रात में चंद्रमा नजर आने पर व्रत खोलेंगी। इससे एक दिन पहले करवा चौथ की तैयारियों को लेकर फैंसी स्टोर, कुछ दुकानों, ब्यूटी पार्लर पर महिलाओं की भीड़ देखी गई। वहीं एक दिन पहले ही मिट्टी के करवा खरीदने के लिए बाजारों में भीड़ दिखाई दी।

