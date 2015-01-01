पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्‌घाटन:केलवाड़ा : दीपावली पर दूधिया रोशनी में नहाया कस्बा, सरपंच ने किया रोडलाइट का उद्‌घाटन

केलवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
लंबे अरसे बाद कस्बेवासियों की मांग पर ग्राम पंचायत की ओर से रोड लाइट लगवा कर दीपोत्सव के अवसर पर कस्बे के मुख्य मार्ग को दूधिया रोशनी में नहला दिया।

शुक्रवार शाम छह बजे करीब सरपंच रुक्मिणी राठौर ने स्विच ऑन कर लाइटों का शुभारंभ किया। विश्वकर्मा तिराहे पर विधिवत पूजा-अर्चना के साथ सरपंच राठौर ने रोड लाइटों का स्विच चालू करते हुए कस्बेवासियों को दीपोत्सव की बेला पर रोशनी की सौगात दी है। विश्वकर्मा तिराहे पर सरपंच राठौर, दांता सरपंच विनोद चंदेल, उपसरपंच नितेष शिवहरे, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी राजाराम सहरिया, श्यामबाबू राठौर सहित वार्ड पंचों ने पूजा-अर्चना की। इसके बाद फीता काटते हुए सरपंच राठौर ने स्विच ऑन करते हुए रोड लाइटों का उद्घाटन किया। गौरतलब है कि कस्बे में पूर्व सरपंच स्वर्गीय औंकारलाल सहरिया के कार्यकाल में रोड लाइटें लगाई गई थी। उनके बाद से ही कस्बेवासियों को मुख्य सड़क सहित गलियों में लाइट लगने का बेसब्री से इंतजार था जो दीपोत्सव के अवसर पर पूरा हुआ है।

लोगों ने इस मौके पर खुशी का इजहार किया व मिठाइयां भी बांटी गई। इस मौके पर वार्ड पंच विद्या चौधरी, मुकेश भारती, शेख आबिद, मुरारीलाल सोनी, श्यामबाबू राठौर, गिरीश त्यागी, अब्दुल साजिद एवं ग्राम विकास अधिकारी राजाराम सहरिया सहित बड़ी संख्या में कस्बेवासी मौजूद थे।

