पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सम्मान:किशनगंज: उत्कृष्ट सेवा देने पर पोस्टमास्टर का पेंशनर समाज उपशाखा ने किया सम्मान

बारां5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किशनगंज कस्बे में स्थित पोस्टऑफिस के पोस्टमास्टर की ओर से किशनगंज क्षेत्र के पेंशनर के साथ मधुर व्यवहार से ब्लॉक क्षेत्र में उत्कृष्ट कार्य करते हुए सुकन्या समृद्धि योजना के रिकॉर्ड में खाता खुलवाने पर राज्य पेंशनर समाज उपशाखा किशनगंज ने सम्मान किया गया। पेंशनर समाज उपशाखा किशनगंज के अध्यक्ष हीरालाल गुर्जर व कोषाध्यक्ष हाजी अब्दुल रज्जाक ने बताया कि मंगलवार 3 नवंबर को पेंशनर समाज उपशाखा किशनगंज के पदाधिकारियों ने पाटोदी भवन सब्जीमंडी पर मीटिंग आयोजित कर सुबह 11 बजे किशनगंज पोस्टऑफिस के पोस्टमास्टर घनश्याम योगी की व्यवहार कुशलता एवं उत्कृष्ट सेवाओं के लिए तिलक वंदन के साथ माल्यार्पण कर शाल ओढ़ाकर स्वागत किया। कार्यक्रम के दौरान संरक्षक मानक चंद जैन ने कहा कि सरकारी कर्मचारियों की विधवा महिलाओं के लिए फैमिली पेंशन के लिए किशनगंज निवासी पेंशनर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश दयाचंद जैन की ओर से सन 1972 में आवाज उठाई गई थी। सन 72 के पेंशनर समाज किशनगंज के सदस्यों की ओर से सरकार से मांग करने पर स्वीकृति दिए जाने के बाद राजस्थान भर में किशनगंज क्षेत्र की 6 महिलाओं की फैमिली पेंशन स्वीकृत कर यह योजना शुरू की गई थी।कार्यक्रम के दौरान सभी पेंशनर समाज के सदस्यों ने पोस्टमास्टर घनश्याम योगी को अपने मधुर व्यवहार को ऐसे ही बना कर रखते हुए खूब तरक्की करने की कामना की। इस दौरान पेंशनर समाज उपशाखा किशनगंज के उपाध्यक्ष शांतिलाल शर्मा, मंत्री चतुर्भुज पोटर, चौथमल चौधरी, मांगीलाल सेन, ओम गोस्वामी, रामनारायण राठौर सहित कस्बे के वरिष्ठ जन छीतरलाल लुहारिया, मुरारीलाल चौधरी, डॉक्टर कुंजबिहारी सक्सेना व प्रहलाद गुजर सहित कई व्यक्ति मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन; कुछ लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं, बाकी वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें