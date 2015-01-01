पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक ही चिता पर हुआ पिता-पुत्र का अंतिम संस्कार:बालक की मौत के बाद देर रात पिता ने भी तोड़ा दम एक ही चिता पर हुआ पिता-पुत्र का अंतिम संस्कार

बारां5 घंटे पहले
  • देवरी के पास कार की टक्कर से हुई थी बालक की मौत, कस्बे में छाई शोक की लहर

कस्बाथाना क्षेत्र के देवरी कस्बे के पास नेशनल हाइवे-27 पर गुरुवार को हुए सड़क हादसे में बालक की मृत्यु के बाद उपचार के दौरान देर रात पिता राजू उर्फ राजकुमार ने भी दम तोड़ दिया। जिसके बाद कस्बे में मातम छा गया। वहीं शुक्रवार दोपहर को दोनों का एक ही चिता पर अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। घटना में घायल दूसरे पुत्र को उपचार के बाद छुट्टी दे दी गई है।कस्बे के समीप से गुजर रहे राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-27 पर देवरी के समीप गुरुवार शाम को कार की टक्कर से एक ही परिवार के दो जने घायल हो गए थे, जबकि एक बालक की मृत्यु हो गई। घायलों को बारां अस्पताल ले जाया गया। वहीं एक भैंस एवं गाय की भी दुर्घटना में मृत्यु हो गई थी।जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार शाम को राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-27 पर कस्बाथाना की ओर से राजू व उसके दो पुत्र मवेशियों को लेकर पैदल ही बांसखेड़ा जा रहे थे। रास्ते में देवरी कस्बे के पास तेज रफ्तार में आ रही कार ने इनको पीछे से टक्कर मार दी, जिससे मौके पर ही प्रिंस (13) पुत्र राजू निवासी कस्बाथाना की मृत्यु हो गई। वहीं छोटू (9) पुत्र राजू व राजू (45) पुत्र प्रसादी निवासी कस्बाथाना गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जिनको बारां अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। इसके बाद उपचार के दौरान देर रात को राजू पुत्र प्रसादी ने भी दम तोड़ दिया।

अफवाहों का भी दौर: सड़क दुर्घटना में पिता-पुत्र की मौत के बाद अफवाह फैल गई कि पिता-पुत्र की मौत के साथ ही चालक की भी मौत हो गई, लेकिन एएसआई नरेंद्र नागर ने बताया कि अभी तक चालक की मृत्यु के संबंध में कोई सूचना नहीं है। चालक संभवत: योगेश परिहार था, जिसकी पूरी जानकारी व सूचना अभी तक नहीं आई है। चालक की मृत्यु की अफवाह भी कस्बे में फैल गई। मृतक राजू राठौर मजदूरी और कबाड़ा बेचकर गुजर-बसर करता था। उसकी मृत्यु के बाद उसकी पत्नी व बच्चों का सहारा छिन गया। राजू के पास खेती की जमीन नहीं थी। जिससे वह लोगों के यहां मजदूरी व कबाड़े का काम कर घर खर्च चला रहा था।

विवादों के बीच किया अंतिम संस्कारपिता व पुत्र के अंतिम संस्कार को लेकर कस्बे में विवाद हो गया। ग्रामीणों की समझाइश के बाद मामला शांत हुआ। इसके बाद दोनों का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। शुक्रवार दोपहर को जब पिता व पुत्र को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए ले जा रहे थे तो उनके अंतिम संस्कार वाले स्थान पर अब बस्ती बसने से आसपास के लोग वहां अंतिम संस्कार नहीं करने दे रहे थे। मृतक के परिजन भी बता रहे थे कि उनके परिजन जन्मजात से ही उसी स्थान पर अंतिम संस्कार करते आ रहे हैं और वहीं अंतिम संस्कार करेंगे। दोनों पक्ष जब अपनी बात पर अड़ गए तो मामला गरमा गया। इसके बाद अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल लोगों ने समझाइश कर मामला शांत कराया और उसी स्थान पर अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।21 घंटे तक रखा रहा बालक का शवपुत्र की सड़क दुर्घटना में गुरुवार शाम चार बजे ही मृत्यु हो गई थी। इसके बाद मृतक बालक का शाहाबाद अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। मृतक के अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी की जा रही थी, तभी रात नौ बजे सूचना आई कि उपचार के दौरान पिता राजू उर्फ राजकुमार ने भी दम तोड़ दिया। सूचना मिलने के बाद परिजन बिलख पड़े और पिता के शव को लेने बारां चले गए। राजू का शुक्रवार सुबह 11 बजे बारां अस्पताल में पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर शव परिजनों के सुपुर्द किया। जिसके बाद दोपहर करीब एक बजे दोनों का एक साथ एक ही चिता पर अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। इस दौरान करीब 21 घंटे तक मृतक बालक का शव दाह संस्कार के लिए रखा रहा।

