अधिकतम तापमान भी गिरा:अधिकतम तापमान भी गिरा, सुबह व शाम को सर्दी, शाहाबाद घाटी में दिखा कोहरा

बारां5 घंटे पहले
  •

जिले में तापमान में गिरावट आते ही सर्दी ने रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। सुबह व शाम लोग अब गर्म कपड़े पहने नजर आने लगे हैं। बुधवार को मंगलवार के मुकाबले न्यूनतम तापमान में 1 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 31 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। अधिकतम तापमान भी शाम को 32 डिग्री की जगह अब 25 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया है।शाहाबाद| कस्बे में बुधवार को सर्दी में पहला कोहरा छाने से कस्बा एवं पहाड़ पूरी तरह से कोहरे की आगोश में नजर आए। कस्बा तीनों और पहाड़ियों से घिरा हुआ है। इसलिए वर्ष के तीनों मौसम एहसास दिलाते हैं। सर्दियों में अधिक सर्दी, गर्मियों में अधिक गर्मी, बारिश में अधिक बारिश होती है। इसी के चलते बुधवार को सर्दी ऋतु के सीजन का पहला कोहरा छाया जिससे सर्दी बढ़ गई।

