कोरोना वैक्सीन:चिकित्साकर्मियों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन, बोले-सुरक्षित है

बारां3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में 1643 में से 1349 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने केंद्र पर पहुंच कर लगवाया टीका

जिला अस्पताल स्थित कोरोना टीकाकरण केंद्र पर पहुंचकर सोमवार को स्वास्थ्य भवन कार्मिकों ने टीकाकरण करवाया। डिप्टी सीएमएचओ (स्वास्थ्य) डॉ. राजेंद्र मीणा व आरसीएचओं डॉ. जगदीश कुशवाह ने बताया कि कोरोना की वैक्सीन पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। जिला आईईसी कार्डीनेटर नीतू शर्मा ने बताया कि कोराेना वैक्सीनेशन कार्यक्रम में सभी चिकित्साकर्मियों को बेहिचक टीकाकरण करवाना चाहिए। जिला आशा कार्डीनेटर धर्मेंद्र निर्विकार डिप्टी सीएमएचओ (स्वास्थ्य) डॉ. राजेंद्र मीणा, आरसीएचओ डॉ. जगदीश कुशवाह, डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ सीताराम वर्मा , बीसीएमओ डॉ अरविन्द नागर, डीपीएम दिलीप शर्मा, राकेश नागर, आईईसी जिला कार्डीनेटर नीतू शर्मा सहित ने चिकित्साकर्मियों से कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने की अपील की।छीपाबड़ौद| कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए ब्लॉक में टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम के तहत जिला मुख्यालय से 1260 डोज बीसीएमओ डॉ. हरिसिंह मीणा की अगवाई में यहां पहुंची। सोमवार को कस्बे के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर टीकाकरण शुय किया गया। बीसीएमओ डॉ. हरिसिंह मीणा ने टीकाकरण की विधिवत शुरुआत की। कस्बे की सीएचसी पर सोमवार को 82 व सारथल में 99 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका दिया गया। जिसमें चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी डॉ. हेमंत नागर को सबसे पहले टीका लगाया गया। बीसीएमएचओ डाॅ. मीणा ने बताया कि टीका पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। टीके के कोई दुष्प्रभाव नहीं है।अंता| कस्बे के अस्पताल में सोमवार से कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीकाकरण शुरू किया गया। पहले दिन अस्पताल के 80 चिकित्साकर्मियों को टीका लगाया गया। सबसे पहले ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ डॉ. एसपी गर्ग व अस्पताल प्रभारी डॉ. हरीश मीणा के टीका लगाकर टीकाकरण की विधिवत शुरुआत की गई। बीसीएमएचओ डॉ. एसपी गर्ग ने बताया कि 80 चिकित्सा कर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई।समरानियां| कस्बे के राजीव गांधी सेवा केंद्र पर सोमवार का अरावली जयपुर एवं यूनिसेफ के सहयोग से कस्बे के मानव सेवा संस्थान ने निरंतर टीकाकरण को लेकर जनप्रतिनिधि, धार्मिक एवं अन्य कार्यकर्ताओ की आमुखीकरण कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया। इसमें कार्य समन्यवक मोहन वर्मा ने कहा कि नियमित टीकाकरण में सहयोग जरूरी है।

