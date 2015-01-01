पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई की मांग:लहसुन मंडी में हो रही चोरियों पर अंकुश लगाने की मांग को लेकर दिया ज्ञापन

छीपाबड़ौदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय किसान संघ की तहसील स्तरीय बैठक शनिवार को प्रांतीय मंत्री रामनाथ मालव की अध्यक्षता में त्रिवेणी धाम समेल पर आयोजित की गई। बैठक में किसान संघ का सदस्यता अभियान चलाए जाने के साथ ही लहसुन मंडी में आए दिन किसानों की लहसुन से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों की चोरी होने पर अंकुश लगाने की मांग करते हुए एसडीएम को ज्ञापन भी सौंपा गया।

किसान संघ के प्रचार मंत्री गोविंद नागर ने बताया कि तहसील स्तरीय बैठक में किसानों की अन्य समस्याओं पर विचार-विमर्श के साथ ही किसानों की प्रमुख समस्या लहसुन मंडी में ड्यूटी पर तैनात कर्मचारियों की मिलीभगत व सहमति से किसानों की लहसुन से भरी ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के चोरी होने पर स्थानीय थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाए जाने के बावजूद कोई कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर किसानों ने रोष जताया।

नागर ने बताया कि लहसुन मंडी में पिछले काफी समय से किसानों के लहसुन की चोरी की घटनाएं बढ़ती जा रही हैं। लहसुन मंडी परिसर में किसानों के साथ अभद्रता व मारपीट की घटना तो आम बात हो गई है। किसान संघ ने असामाजिक तत्वों व मिलीभगत में शामिल कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग को लेकर एसडीएम को ज्ञापन देकर अवगत कराया।

साथ ही चेतावनी दी कि समय रहते किसानों की प्रमुख समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं किया गया तो किसान संघ को आंदाेलनात्मक कदम उठाने पर मजबूर होना पड़ेगा। ज्ञापन देने वालों में किसान संघ के प्रांत मंत्री रामनाथ मालव, जिला उपाध्यक्ष तोलाराम सुमन, जिला कार्यकारिणी सदस्य प्रहलाद नागर, तहसील उपाध्यक्ष बालूराम मीणा, तहसील सदस्य ओमप्रकाश नागर, जितेश नागर, हीरालाल नागर, जगदीश नागर आदि पदाधिकरी व कार्यकर्ता शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें