पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एसपी को सौंपा ज्ञापन:मारपीट और गाली-गलौच करने को लेकर सीआई के खिलाफ एसपी को सौंपा ज्ञापन

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किशनगंज कस्बे के थाना थाना प्रभारी सीआई के खिलाफ खेत पर जाते समय एक व्यक्ति के साथ मारपीट व गाली-गलौच करने के मामले को लेकर एसपी को कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा है। एसपी को सौंपे ज्ञापन में कस्बा निवासी मोहम्मद शाहिद पुत्र अब्दुल रशीद ने बताया कि शुक्रवार सुबह करीब साढ़े आठ बजे वह खेत पर जा रहा था। रास्ते में पार्वती नदी के समीप किशनगंज थाना सीआई राजेंद्र मीणा जाब्ते के साथ खड़े थे। जहां पर रेती से भरा एक ट्रैक्टर खड़ा करवा रखा था। जिसे छोड़ने के लिए लेन-देन का मामला चल रहा था।तब प्रार्थी को वहां से गुजरने के दौरान बुलाकर पूछताछ की गई। तब उसने खेत पर जाने की बात कहने पर सीआई ने बिना वजह गाली-गलौच करते हुए डंडे मारना शुरू कर दिया। तब उसके साथी यूसुफ खान एवं बल्लू ने बीच-बचाव किया। सीआई की ओर से पूर्व में भी कई लोगों के साथ मारपीट करने की वजह से लोगों में डर बना हुआ है। एसपी को ज्ञापन सौंपकर प्रार्थी मोहम्मद शाहिद पुत्र अब्दुल रशीद ने सीआई राजेंद्र मीणा के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की गई। इस मामले में सीआई राजेंद्र मीणा ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में अवैध खनन बिल्कुल भी नहीं होने देंगे। यह सब व्यक्ति अवैध खनन में लिप्त हैं। इनकी ओर से इस तरह की कहानियां बनाई जा रही हैं। किसी भी तरह का अवैध खनन बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें