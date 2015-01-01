पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बादल छाए रहने से 3 डिग्री बढ़ा पारा, सुबह-शाम ठिठुरन

बारांएक घंटा पहले
जिलेभर में शुक्रवार को बदले मौसम के मिजाज से मावठ का असर शनिवार को बना रहा। वातावरण में गलन से सर्दी का असर बना रहा। हालांकि आसमान में बादलों की आवाजाही से अधिकतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री का उछाल दर्ज किया है। इस दिसंबर में तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव का सिलसिला बरकरार रहेगा।

शहर में शनिवार को सुबह सर्दी का असर बना रहा। सूर्योदय के साथ धूप खिली। इस दौरान सर्द हवा चलने से वातावरण में गलन बढ़ गई। दिन चढ़ने के साथ लोगों को सर्दी से कुछ राहत मिली। दोपहर बाद आसमान में बादलों की आवाजाही शुरू होने से मावठ के आसार बने, लेकिन हवा चलने पर आसमान फिर से साफ हो गया।

दिनभर धूप-छांव का मौसम बना रहा। अधिकतम तापमान शुक्रवार के 23 डिग्री के मुकाबले 3 डिग्री बढ़कर शनिवार को 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 16 डिग्री रहा। ऐसे में दिन व रात के तापमान में 10 डिग्री का अंतर रहा। इससे पहले शुक्रवार रात को कड़ाके की सर्दी महसूस की गई।

मौसम विभाग सूत्रों के अनुसार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, उत्तरी हवा के चलते इस महीने में तापमान में गिरावट आएगी, तो तापमान बढ़ेगा भी सही। ऐसे में अधिकतम तापमान में 3 से 4 डिग्री का उतार-चढ़ाव बना रहेगा। यानि 27 से 22 डिग्री के आसपास रहेगा। वहीं न्यूननम तापमान भी 14 से 17 डिग्री के बीच में बनता रहेगा।

दूसरे दिन भी बदला रहा मौसम का मिजाज
कस्बे सहित आसपास के गांव में दूसरे दिन शनिवार को भी सुबह से मौसम का मिजाज बदला रहा। कस्बे में शनिवार को सुबह से ही बादल छाने के साथ ठंडक बनी रही। जिससे लोगों ने दिनभर गर्म कपड़े पहन रखे। सर्दी से बचने के लिए लोगों ने जगह-जगह अलाव जलाए। दूसरे दिन भी मौसम में ठंडक होने से किसानों की उम्मीद को भी पंख लग गए हैं।

