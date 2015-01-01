पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:डूब क्षेत्र के विस्थापितों ने हथियादह बांध का रुकवाया काम, दी चेतावनी

किशनगंज9 मिनट पहले
  • बोले-सहमति से पंचायत क्षेत्र में ही दी जाए जमीन

तहसील क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायत करवरीकलां खुर्द गांव की नदी पर हथियादह मध्यम सिंचाई परियोजना के तहत बन रहे बांध के डूब क्षेत्र में आ रहे विस्थापितों ने करवरीकलां सरपंच विजयसिंह अहेड़ी के नेतृत्व में ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में ही जगह उपलब्ध कराने और प्रत्येक खातेदार के अलग-अलग चेक देने की मांग करते हुए बांध का निर्माण कार्य रुकवा दिया। इस दौरान निर्माण कार्य कर रहे लोगों से कहासुनी भी हुई।

साथ ही मौके पर मौजूद किसान महापंचायत के प्रदेश संयोजक सत्यनारायण सिंह ने विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता को दूरभाष पर अवगत कराया। अधीक्षण अभियंता की ओर से दो सहायक अभियंताओं को बांध स्थल पर भेजा गया। जहां पर विस्थापितों ने मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारियों को बिना सहमति के दूसरी ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में आवासीय जगह आवंटित करने का विरोध करते हुए करवरी ग्राम पंचायत क्षेत्र में ही मोयदा व रामनगर गांव में सैकड़ों बीघा उपलब्ध चारागाह भूमि को ही आवंटित किए जाने की मांग की।

वहीं कृषि भूमि की मुआवजा राशि के चेकों पर अलग-अलग खातेदारों के कई नाम लिखकर चेक न देकर प्रत्येक खातेदार के अलग-अलग नाम से चेक दिलवाने की मांग की। बांध स्थल पर एकत्रित हुए सैकड़ों डूब क्षेत्र के लोगों ने सोमवार तक जन सहमति कर पंचायत सत्र में ही जगह आवंटित करने की मांग करते हुए हथियादह बांध का निर्माण कार्य बंद कराने की चेतावनी दी।

