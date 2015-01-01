पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीडीओ को सौंपा ज्ञापन:मनरेगा कार्मिक संघ ने बीडीओ को सौंपा ज्ञापन

बारां3 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान महात्मा गांधी नरेगा कार्मिक संघ शाखा के कार्मिक सदस्यों ने बुधवार को कई मांगों को लेकर पंचायत समिति के बीडीओ प्रहलाद राम डूडी को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपकर लंबित मांगों का समाधान कराने की मांग की। मनरेगा कार्मिक संघ ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष गजानंद सुमन ने बताया कि मनरेगा कार्मिकों की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री के नाम दिए गए ज्ञापन में बताया मनरेगा योजना सहित ग्रामीण विकास पंचायत राज की योजनाओं तथा कार्यों को प्रभावी रूप से अंतिम छोर तक लागू कर आमजन के हित में कार्य करने वाले मनरेगा कार्मिक वर्षों से अल्प मानदेय में जीवन यापन कर रहे हैं। मनरेगा कार्मिकों ने सरकार की मंशा के अनुरूप विपरीत परिस्थितियों में भी कार्य किया है। जिसकी बदौलत राज्य को देश में मनरेगा योजना के तहत कई बार अग्रिम स्थान मिला है। पूर्व से ही कार्मिक लगातार सरकार से भविष्य निर्धारण की दिशा में कदम उठाने के लिए निवेदन करते आ रहे हैं, लेकिन सरकार ने मनरेगा कर्मियों के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार किया है। जिससे कार्मिकों में निराशा है। कार्मिकों ने सरकार से पंचायत राज कनिष्ठ लिपिक भर्ती 2013 के शेष पदों पर नियुक्ति देने के लिए नवीन कैलेंडर जारी करवाया जाए, ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज को सशक्त बनाने के लिए पूर्ववर्ती गहलोत सरकार ने बजट घोषणा वर्ष 2012 में अधीनस्थ सेवा के सहायक कार्यक्रम अधिकारी, कोर्डिनेटर, कनिष्ठ अभियंता, कंप्यूटर अनुदेशक, अकाउंटेंट व असिस्टेंट के पदों पर पंचायत राज विभाग में नवसृजन कर बोनस अंक आधारित भर्ती विज्ञप्ति जारी करवाई जाए। ज्ञापन देने वालों में महात्मा गांधी नरेगा कार्मिक संघ के ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष गजानंद सुमन सहित अन्य कार्मिक शामिल थे।

