पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

एमओयू:कॉलेजों में स्किल डेवलपमेंट सहित विभिन्न कोर्सेज के लिए प्रदेश स्तर पर हुए एमओयू

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • युवाओं में चरित्र निर्माण और संस्थागत विकास के लिए चलाए जाएंगे कार्यक्रम और योजनाएं

शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता सुधार के लिए विभाग स्तर पर किये जा रहे प्रयासों के तहत 5 और संस्थाओं के साथ एमओयू किए गए हैं। बाॅयज पीजी कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. केएम मीना ने बताया कि काॅलेज शिक्षा के आयुक्त संदेश नायक ने विभाग की ओर सेे इन एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर किए। उन्होंने कहा कि नई शिक्षा नीति में शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता एक धुरी रुप में बनी हुई है, और इस लक्ष्य को सामूहिक प्रयासों से ही पूरा किया जा सकता है। जब तक शिक्षा सबकी चिंता का विषय और प्रयासों का केन्द्र नहीं बनती है, इसमें गुणात्मक परिवर्तन स्थापित करना मुश्किल होगा।उन्होंने यह भी उल्लेख किया कि यह विभाग की आवश्यकता भी है कि राज्य में 332 राजकीय एवं 1700 से अधिक गैर सरकारी महाविद्यालयों मेंं पढ रहे 12 लाख से अधिक विद्यार्थियों के लिए इस शिक्षा वर्ग को रोजगारपरक कौशल प्रशिक्षण करवाने, शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षित करने एव ं संस्थाओं के विकास का मार्ग प्रशस्त करने के लिए स्वंयसेवी संगठनों को साथ लेना ही होगा, तभी जाकर हम अधिकाधिक संख्या में युवाओं का भविष्य संवारने में सफल हो सकेगें। इस अवसर पर बोध शिक्षा समिति जयपुर की ओर से शिक्षा में सुधार के लिये संस्थागत मूल्यांकन करने, शिक्षकों एवं प्राचार्यों को शिक्षण गुणवत्ता एवं प्रशासनिक दक्षता के लिए प्रशिक्षण देने तथा संस्थाओं में महिला सुरक्षा के लिए गर्ल्स एंम्पावरमेंट एंड मैंडरिंग प्रोगाम के लिए महिला शिक्षकों को प्रशिक्षित करने के लिए एमओयू किया है। इसी प्रकार मंशा मानव कल्याण मिशन संस्था जयपुर ने काॅलेज शिक्षा मेंं पढ़ रहे 10 हजार युवाओं को नवीन तकनीकी आधारित सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी केन्द्रित कौशल प्रशिक्षण देने, स्किल रेडियो आरम्भ करने के लिए, अपलिफ्टमैण्ट आॅफ सोसाइटी विद होलिस्टिक एण्ड होमियोपेथिक एप्रोच-ऊषा, जयपुर ने संस्था विकास में सामुदायिक भागीदारी सम्बलन, शैक्षणिक गुणवत्ता के लिए प्रशिक्षण, स्वास्थ्य जागरुकता के लिए जनचेतना कार्यक्रमों में सहभागिता के लिए, गुरुभक्ति संस्था की ओर से युवाओं मेंें चरित्र निर्माण एवं संस्थागत विकास के लिए विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों एवं योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में सहभागिता के लिए तथा मानव निर्माण संस्थान जयपुर ने युवाओं को प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं की निःशुल्क तैयारी करवाने के लिए एमओयू हस्ताक्षर किए हैं। कार्यक्रम का संचालन आयुक्तालय काॅलेज शिक्षा जयपुर मेंं नवाचार एव ं कौशल विकास के प्रभारी अधिकारी डाॅ. विनोद भारद्वाज ने किया। इस अवसर पर काॅलेज शिक्षा के अतिरिक्त आयुक्त बी. एल गोयल सहित समस्त संयुक्त निदेशक एवं अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें