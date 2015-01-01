पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठकों का दौर:नगर निकाय चुनाव : कांग्रेस ने 17 तक मांगे आवेदन, भाजपा ने शुरू किया बैठकों का दौर

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • बारां नगर परिषद और अंता नगरपालिका में दिसंबर में होंगे चुनाव

निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से निकाय चुनाव के लिए कार्यक्रम की घोषणा की जा चुकी है। नगरपालिका अंता एवं नगर परिषद बारां के लिए दिसंबर में मतदान होगा। कांग्रेस के सिंबल पर चुनाव लड़ने वाले इच्छुक अभ्यर्थियों को आवेदन प्रस्तुत करने की अंतिम तिथि 17 नवंबर तय की गई है। कांग्रेस जिला संगठन महामंत्री कैलाश जैन ने बताया कि इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी 17 नवंबर तक आवेदन जमा करवा सकते हैं।जैन ने कहा कि निर्धारित तिथि तक नगर पालिका अंता के लिए आवेदन पत्र चंद्रप्रकाश मीणा नगर अध्यक्ष तथा नगर परिषद बारां के लिए धर्मचंद जैन नगर अध्यक्ष के पास आवेदन पत्र जमा करवा सकते हैं। अभ्यर्थी चाहे तो आवेदन सीधे ही जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी कार्यालय पर कार्यालय प्रभारी एवं जिला संगठन महामंत्री कैलाश जैन को कार्यालय समय सुबह 10 से शाम 5 बजे के बीच में जमा करवा सकते हैं। जैन ने कहा कि चुनाव आयोग के नवीनतम दिशा-निर्देश के अनुसार योग्य अभ्यर्थी आवेदन जमा करवाएं। ताकि वार्ड वाइज चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों के आवेदनों को सूचीबद्ध कर उचित उम्मीदवार का नाम तय किया जा सके।

नगर परिषद चुनाव को लेकर शहर के वार्डों में भाजपा ने शुरू की सभाएं

बारां| भाजपा शहर मंडल की ओर से शहर अध्यक्ष महावीर नामा के मुख्य आतिथ्य में शहर के वार्डों में बैठकों का दौर शुरू कर दिया गया है।भाजपा शहर महामंत्री हेमंत शर्मा ने बताया कि आगामी नगर परिषद चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा शहर मंडल ने शहर के 60 वार्डों में बैठकों का दौर शुरू कर दिया है। इसके तहत रविवार को वार्ड पांच, 11, 12, 14, 15 व 19 की सभाएं आयोजित कर बूथों की संरचना तैयार की गई। जिनमें शहर महामंत्री हेमंत शर्मा, हरीश वैष्णव व कपिल पोरवाल, शहर उपाध्यक्ष योगेश शर्मा व गिरीश मूंदड़ा, कोषाध्यक्ष निकलेश शर्मा, भाजयुमो शहर अध्यक्ष दिलीप शाक्यवाल एवं आईटी सेल शहर संयोजक भानुप्रताप सिंह मौजूद थे।शहर अध्यक्ष महावीर नामा ने नगर परिषद चुनाव में जीत की रणनीति के बारे में बताया। बैठकों में भाजपा के वार्डों के पूर्व व वर्तमान बूथ अध्यक्ष, वार्ड अध्यक्ष, पूर्व पार्षद, पदाधिकारी सहित शहर मंडल के कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

