राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत:राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन 12 दिसंबर को

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • तैयारी जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश हिंगर ने अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर दिए निर्देश

आगामी 12 दिसंबर को आयोजित होने वाली राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत की तैयारी के लिए जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश अजीत कुमार हिंगर की अध्यक्षता में मंगलवार को न्यायिक अधिकारियों की बैठक आयोजित की गई। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश शिवकुमार ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण एवं राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के निर्देश पर जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की और से 12 दिसंबर को ऑनलाइन, ऑफलाइन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया जाएगा। जिसमें न्यायालयों में लंबित राजीनामा योग्य सिविल प्रकरण, आपराधिक प्रकरण, वैवाहिक विवाद, मोटर दुर्घटना दावा प्रकरण, चेक अनादरण प्रकरण, बैंक रिकवरी वाले मामले, नल, बिजली, टेलीफोन के बिल से संबंधित प्री-लिटिगेशन के मामले एवं जन उपयोगी सेवाओं आदि के मामलों में आपसी समझाइश एवं राजीनामा से निस्तारण किया जाएगा। लोक अदालत के आयोजन को लेकर जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष अजीत कुमार हिंगर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश की अध्यक्षता में न्यायिक अधिकारियों की बैठक हुई। जिसमें उन्होंने अधिक से अधिक प्रकरणों को चिन्हित करने के निर्देश दिए। जिला मुख्यालय के अधिकारियों के साथ प्रत्यक्ष रूप से एवं जिला मुख्यालय के बाहर पदस्थापित न्यायिक अधिकारियों के साथ टेलीफोन के जरिए बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। बैठक में जिला जज ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि लोक अदालत को लेकर अभी से तैयारियां शुरू कर दें। लोक अदालत में अधिक से अधिक राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरण रैफर करें। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रकरणों को चिन्हित करने के साथ ही सभी प्रकरणों में पांच नबंवर से प्री-काउंसलिंग की जाए। लोक अदालत में राजीनामे से प्रकरणों के निस्तारण को लेकर पक्षकाराें को प्रेरित किया जाए। जिला जज हिंगर ने न्यायिक अधिकारियों से कहा कि वे पक्षकारों को प्री-काउंसलिंग के जरिए लोक अदालत में प्रकरण निस्तारित करवाने पर होने वाले फायदों की भी जानकारी दें। बैठक के दौरान जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव तथा न्यायिक अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

