पोस्ट कोविड क्लिनिक:किसी को नहीं आ रही नींद, कोई कर रहा घबराहट-डिप्रेशन की शिकायत

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • जिला अस्पताल में शुरू हुआ क्लिनिक, सांस रोग विशेषज्ञ और मनोरोग विशेषज्ञ दे रहे परामर्श और उपचार

जिले में कोरोना को हराकर रिकवर हुए लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ, डिप्रेशन, घबराहट, नींद नहीं आने की शिकायत हो रही है। जिला अस्पताल में हाल ही में प्रारंभ हुए पोस्ट कोविड क्लिनिक में ऐसी शिकायत लेकर लोग पहुंच रहे हैं। मरीजों को परामर्श व उपचार के साथ योग, व्यायाम और पोषक आहार लेने की सलाह दी जा रही है।जिले में 29 अप्रैल को कोरोना संक्रमण का पहला मामला सामने आया था। इसके बाद केसों की संख्या में लगातार इजाफा होता गया। कई परिवारों में तो पूरे सदस्य ही चपेट में आ गए। कोरोना संक्रमण को हराकर लोग रिकवर हुए हैं। ऐसे में लोगों को कई समस्याओं से जूझना पड़ रहा है। रिकवर हुए मरीजों को कोई शिकायत होने पर चिकित्सकीय सलाह और उपचार देने के लिए पोस्ट कोविड क्लिनिक जिला अस्पताल में शुरू हाे गया है। श्वांस रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. सत्यदीप वर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना से रिकवर हुए कुछ लोग अभी परामर्श के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। सांस लेने में तकलीफ, घबराहट आिद की शिकायत करते हैं। इनमें ऑक्सीजन सेचुरेशन सही है और ईसीजी की जांच सही आ रही है। मरीजों को बुखार आिद हल्के लक्षण है। इन्हें परामर्श व दवाइयां दी जा रही हैं। मनोराेग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. नीरज शर्मा ने बताया कि कोरोना से रिकवर लोग डिप्रेशन, नींद नहीं आना, घबराहट की शिकायत कर रहे हैं। इन्हें योग, व्यायाम, पोषक आहार की सलाह दी जा रही है। आवश्यकता के अनुरूप दवाइयां दी जा रही हैं।

