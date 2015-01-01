पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव की तारीखें घोषित:नगर परिषद व नगरपालिका सदस्य के लिए नामांकन आज से

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • बारां नगर परिषद व अंता पालिका में पार्षद के लिए 11 दिसंबर काे मतदान

बारां नगर परिषद और अंता नगरपालिका में पार्षदों के चुनाव के लिए 23 नवंबर को लोक सूचना जारी होने के साथ ही पार्षद प्रत्याशी नामांकन दाखिल कर सकेंगे। दोनों जगह 11 दिसंबर को मतदान होगा। वहीं पार्षद अध्यक्ष का चुनाव 20 दिसंबर को करेंगे। प्रमुख पार्टियों की ओर से प्रत्याशियों की सूची जारी नहीं की गई है। पार्टी पदाधिकारियों की ओर से प्रत्याशियों की सूची फाइनल को लेकर अभी भी मंथन चल रहा है।गौरतलब जिले में बारां नगर परिषद और अंता नगर पालिका का कार्यकाल अगस्त में खत्म हो गया था। इस दौरान पार्षदों सहित नए अध्यक्षों का चुनाव होना था, लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण की परिस्थितियों के चलते चुनाव प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं हो सकी। ऐसे में आयुक्त व ईओ दोनों जगह प्रशासक के रूप में काम कर रहे हैं। पिछले दिनों राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग की ओर से प्रदेश की 42 नगरीय निकायों में चुनाव कराने की तारीखें घाेषित की गई।

अंता नगरपालिका के 35 वार्डों के लिए शुरू होगी नामांकन प्रक्रिया

अंता| नगरपालिका अंता के चुनाव के लिए 23 नवंबर से 35 वार्डों के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेगी। एसडीएम कार्यालय में 27 नवंबर तक नामांकन जमा हाेंगे। 2015 में पालिका में 25 वार्डों के चुनाव हुए थे। उस समय क्षेत्र में 21618 मतदाता थे। अभी नगर पालिका में 35 वार्ड हो चुके हैं और इन वार्डों में 23909 मतदाता वर्तमान समय में मतदान का प्रयोग 11 दिसंबर को करेंगे। नगर पालिका में 35 वार्डों के लिए लोगों ने दावेदारी जताना शुरू कर दिया है। इसके लिए फेसबुक, व्हाट्सएप का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। एसडीएम रजत कुमार विजयवर्गीय ने बताया कि नगरपालिका में 35 वार्डों के लिए चुनाव प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। इसकी अधिसूचना 23 नवंबर को जारी की जाएगी। इसी तारीख से 35 वार्डों में दावेदारी को लेकर नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है जो 27 नवंबर तक चलेगी।

