  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Kota
  • Baran
  On The Occasion Of Martyr's Day, The Virtual Program Of The Chief Minister Will Be Remembered Today, Father Of The Nation Mahatma Gandhi

आयोजन:शहीद दिवस के मौके पर मुख्यमंत्री का वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम आज, राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को किया जाएगा याद

बारां2 घंटे पहले
कला, साहित्य व संस्कृति विभाग राजस्थान के निर्देशानुसार राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के 150वीं जयंती वर्ष के कार्यक्रमों की श्रृंखला में शनिवार को शहीद दिवस के अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत की अध्यक्षता में सुबह पौने 11 से 12 बजे तक वीडियो कांफ्रेन्स के माध्यम से वर्चुअल कार्यक्रम होगा। जिला मुख्यालय पर राजीव गांधी वीसी केंद्र कार्यक्रम में कलेक्टर राजेंद्र विजय, गांधी दर्शन समिति के जिला संयोजक कैलाश जैन एवं अधिकारी मौजूद रहेंगे।

