पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कड़ाई ढहने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत:अवैध रूप से मिट्टी की खुदाई करते समय कड़ाई ढहने से एक व्यक्ति की मौत

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

थाना क्षेत्र के कासमपुरा के जंगल में वन विभाग की अनदेखी व लापरवाही के चलते हो रहे मिट्टी के अवैध खनन के दौरान मंगलवार सुबह करीब पांच बजे 3 व्यक्ति मिट्टी की खुदाई कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान अचानक से कड़ाई के ढह जाने से दो व्यक्ति मिट्टी में दब गए। इसमें एक व्यक्ति की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई और दूसरे को घायल अवस्था में कवाई अस्पताल लाया गया। थानाधिकारी परमानंद मीणा ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह करीब आठ बजे ग्रामवासियों से सूचना मिली कि कासमपुरा के जंगल में मिट्टी की खुदाई करते समय अचानक मिट्टी ढहने से दो व्यक्ति मिट्टी में दब गए हैं। जिनमें से एक की मौके पर मृत्यु हो गई है और दूसरा गंभीर रूप से घायल है। सूचना मिलते ही थानाधिकारी जाप्त के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे तो देखा कि दोनों व्यक्तियों को घटनास्थल से परिवार वाले गांव वालों की सहायता से घर ले गए हैं। जिनमें से बाबूलाल (55) पुत्र शिवलाल गुर्जर निवासी बरावदी के सिर पर गंभीर चोट आने के कारण उसकी मौके पर ही मृत्यु हो गई और उसके साथी जमनालाल बैरवा (27) निवासी कासमपुरा को घायल अवस्था में कवाई अस्पताल ले गए। मृतक बाबूलाल गुर्जर के परिवार की ओर से किसी तरह की कोई कानूनी कार्रवाई नहीं चाहने और ना ही पोस्टमार्टम करवाने की इच्छा जाहिर की। जिस पर पुलिस ने शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया। वहीं तीनों व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ वन विभाग की भूमि पर किए जा रहे अवैध मिट्टी के खनन का मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। जिस पर जांच की जा रही है। क्षेत्रवासियों का कहना है कि वन विभाग के जिम्मेदार कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों की लापरवाही और अनदेखी के चलते क्षेत्र के जंगलों व खाली पड़ी सरकारी भूमि पर अवैध रूप से मिट्टी का खनन धड़ल्ले से चल रहा है। इसकेद चलते आए दिन कोई न कोई व्यक्ति इसका शिकार हो रहा है। इसके बावजूद जिम्मेदार व्यक्तियों का वन विभाग की भूमि पर कोई ध्यान नहीं होने के कारण भू स्वरूप दिनों दिन बिगड़ता जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें