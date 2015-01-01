पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बोनस के आदेश जारी:शिक्षकों की वेतन कटौती स्वैच्छिक करने व बोनस के आदेश जारी

बारां5 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ (राष्ट्रीय) के जिलाध्यक्ष माैजीराम नागर व जिलामंत्री बृजगोविंद टेलर ने बताया कि संगठन शिक्षकों की वेतन कटौती को लेकर आंदोलनरत था। राज्य सरकार की ओर से शिक्षकों के वेतन से प्रतिमाह की जाने वाली वेतन कटौती के आदेश के बाद संगठन ने पहले उपशाखा स्तर, उसके बाद जिला स्तर पर ज्ञापन सौंपे। संघ राष्ट्रीय के विभाग संगठन मंत्री त्रिलोक शर्मा, जिला सभाध्यक्ष महावीर मीणा, जिला संगठन मंत्री गिरिराज नागर व कीर्ति गालव, जिला वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष रामकिशन नागर व विपिन जैन, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष लालबहादुर वर्मा, जिला महिला मंत्री अनुराधा शर्मा व अतिरिक्त जिलामंत्री जोधराज सुमन आदि पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि संगठन की ओर से वेतन कटौती को लेकर शिक्षकों पर पड़ने वाले आर्थिक भार एवं जीविकोपार्जन के साधनों से भी सरकार को अवगत करवाया गया। इस बीच शिक्षक संघ ने दीपावली के एक सप्ताह पूर्व बोनस का भुगतान करने के साथ दीपावली अवकाश घोषित करने की मांग की थी। संगठन की ओर से शिक्षक हितों की वाजिब मांगों को लेकर समय-समय पर सरकार को अवगत कराया गया। जिसके बाद दीपावली अवकाश की पूर्व में घोषणा कर दी गई। अब दीपावली बोनस की घोषणा के साथ प्रतिमाह वेतन कटौती को स्वैच्छिक करने की घोषणा से संगठन के संघर्ष को सफलता मिली है। जिस पर राज्य के शिक्षकों ने खुशी जताई।

