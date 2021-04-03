पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राह आसान:150 सीटाें का होगा हमारा मेडिकल कॉलेज

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एनएमसी की हरी झंडी के बाद भवन निर्माण और प्रवेश प्रक्रिया होगी शुरू, जिलेवासियों को मिलेगा बेहतर इलाज

जिला मुख्यालय पर बहुप्रतीक्षित मेडिकल कॉलेज शुरू करने को लेकर कदम आगे बढ़ने लगे हैं। बारां में मेडिकल कॉलेज निर्माण के लिए मेलखेड़ी रोड पर जमीन का आवंटन हो चुका है। मेडिकल कॉलेज तक सड़क निर्माण की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। अब नोडल अधिकारी की ओर से एनएमसी नार्म्स (नेशनल मेडिकल काउंसिल नियम) के अनुसार भवन निर्माण और कक्षाओं की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया शुरू करने के लिए आवेदन किया जाएगा। इससे बारां में गंभीर बीमारियों के मरीजों को समुचित उपचार मिल सकेगा।बारां शहर में मेडिकल कॉलेज को लेकर लंबे समय से घोषणाएं और मांग होती रही है। अब मेडिकल कॉलेज का काम प्रारंभ होने की उम्मीद बंधी है। मेलखेड़ी राेड पर करीब 30 हेक्टेयर जमीन आवंटित हो चुकी है। मेडिकल कॉलेज के लिए करीब 13 करोड़ की लागत से सड़क का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। अब मेडिकल कॉलेज के लिए नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्ति हो चुकी है। यह एनएमसी नाॅर्म्स के अनुसार मेडिकल कॉलेज भवन निर्माण और कक्षाएं शुरू करने के आवेदन आदि प्रक्रिया को आगे बढ़ाएंगे। साथ ही एनएमसी के निरीक्षण की प्रक्रिया जल्द शुरू करने का काम भी हो सकेगा। जिले के आसपास कोटा व झालावाड़ में मेडिकल कॉलेज की शुरुआत 100 सीटों से हुई। जबकि बारां में 150 सीटों से शुरुआत होगी। इसके साथ ही जिला अस्पताल में मेडिकल कॉलेज स्तर के विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों की सेवाएं मिलेंगी।

नियम...150 सीटों पर होता है 250 नॉन गजेटेड स्टाफसूत्रों के अनुसार एमबीबीएस की 150 सीटों पर करीब 250 नॉन गजटेड स्टाफ होता है। इनमें से चीफ एकाउटेंट ऑफिसर, असिस्टेंट फार्मासिस्ट, असिस्टेंट लाइब्रेरियन, लिपिक, रिकॉर्ड क्लर्क, स्टेनोग्राफर, स्टोरकीपर, रेडियोग्राफर, लैब टैक्नीशिएन, असिस्टेंड, सहायक कर्मचारी, सफाईकर्मी होते हैं। इनके अतिरिक्त जीएनएम का स्टाफ होता है। वहीं हर डिपार्टमेंट में सीटों के हिसाब से प्रोफेसर, असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर, सीनियर रेजीडेंट, मेडिकल ऑफिसर रहते हैं। एक मेडिकल कॉलेज में 100 सीटें एमबीबीएस की है तो उसमें सौ प्रोफेसर समेत अन्य डॉक्टर होते हैं। बाकी स्टाफ अलग से होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें