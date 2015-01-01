पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:कोविड टीकाकरण के लिए करें तैयारी, चिकित्सा विभाग शासन सचिव व एनएचएम व मिशन निदेशक ने की वीसी

बारांएक घंटा पहले
बारां. वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर आयोजित बैठक में अधिकारियों ने भाग लिया

कोविड-19 टीकाकरण को लेकर चिकित्सा विभाग के शासन सचिव व एनएचएम के मिशन निदेशक ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंस के माध्यम से जिलास्तरीय अधिकारियों की बैठक ली।

वीसी में मिशन निदेशक ने कोविड-19 के प्रथम चरण में टीकाकरण के लिए स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों, वैक्सीनेटर, वैक्सीन साइट व वैक्सीन सत्र तथा कोविन साफ्टवेयर के संबंध में आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। साथ ही जिले के सभी सीएचसी, पीएचसी, जिला अस्पताल व ऐसे निजी अस्पताल जहां 30 से अधिक स्वास्थ्यकर्मी नियुक्त हैं, उसे वैक्सीनेशन साइट बनाने को कहा। इसके तहत प्रत्येक साइट पर तीन कक्ष चिह्नित किए जाएंगे।प्रथम कक्ष को प्रतीक्षा कक्ष, द्वितीय कक्ष को वैक्सीनेशन कक्ष तथा तृतीय कक्ष को ऑर्ब्जवेशन कक्ष के रूप में उपयोग लिया जाएगा। प्रत्येक वैक्सीनेशन साइट पर चार कार्मिक नियुक्त रहेंगे। वीसी में एडीएम मोहम्मद अबूबक्र, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. संपतराज नागर, डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ. राजेंद्र मीना व आरसीएचओ सहित अन्य अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

