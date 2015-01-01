पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद:समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद; एक महीने में 6 किसानों ने कराया रजिस्ट्रेशन, वह भी तुलाई को नहीं आए

बारां3 घंटे पहले
  • मंडियों में अच्छे भाव से किसानों की सोयाबीन व उड़द की खरीद में रुचि नहीं

किसानों को कृषि उपजमंडियों में सोयाबीन और उड़द जिंस का भाव समर्थन मूल्य से काफी अच्छा मिल रहा है। इसी के चलते इस साल किसानों ने सरकार की ओर से की जा रही सोयाबीन व उड़द खरीद को लेकर रुचि नहीं दिखाई है। रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के करीब एक महीने बाद भी जिले से मात्र 6 किसानों ने ही ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया। इन्हें तुलाई के मैसेज जारी होने के बाद भी तुलाई के लिए खरीद केंद्र पर नहीं पहुंचे। इसके चलते जिले में 6 जगहों पर स्थापित खरीद केंद्रों पर सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ है। विभागीय अधिकारियों के अनुसार राजफैड की ओर से उड़द व सोयाबीन की समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद के लिए 17 अक्टूबर से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी थी। जिले के बारां, अंता, छबड़ा, छीपाबड़ौद, अटरु, समरानियां 1 नवंबर से खरीद केंद्र भी शुरू कर दिए थे। अब तक जिले से सिर्फ 6 किसानों ने ही ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाए हैं। इन्हें तुलाई के लिए मैसेज जारी हो चुके हैं, लेकिन मंडियाों में भाव अधिक मिलने से एक भी किसान माल तुलाई के लिए खरीद केंद्रो पर नहीं पहुंचे हैं। गौरतलब है कि इस साल सरकार की ओर से किसानों से समर्थन मूल्य पर उड़द 6000 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल और सोयाबीन 3880 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल खरीदी जा रही है।किसान बोले-मंडी में भाव भी अच्छा मिल रहा, भुगतान भी जल्दी हो जाता है किसान रामकल्याण, हरलाल, दीनदयाल, राजकुमार, जगदीश का कहना है कि खरीद केंद्रो पर जिंस बेचने के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन, भुगतान, क्वालिटी टेस्ट जटिल प्रक्रिया से गुजरना पड़ता है। यहां सिर्फ अच्छी क्वालिटी की कृषि जिंस खरीद की जाती है, जबकि मंडी में अच्छी क्वालिटी की सोयाबीन 4500 से 4600 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तथा उड़द 6800 से 7200 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल में बिक रहा है। भुगतान भी जल्द मिल जाता है।मंडी में जिंसों की अच्छी आवक: शहर स्थित कृषि उपजमंडी सचिव मनोज कुमार मीणा ने बताा कि मंडी में जिंसों की अच्छी आवक हो रही हैं। गुरुवार को मंडी में 3 हजार क्विटंल गेहूं, 2250 क्विंटल मक्का, 5000 क्विंटल धान, 3 हजार क्विंटल सोयाबीन, 150 क्विंटल उड़द, 2800 क्विंटल लहसुन आदि सहित कुल 17 हजार 555 क्विंटल कृषि जिंसों की आवक हुई।^मंडी में भाव अच्छा मिलने से किसानों ने समर्थन मूल्य पर उड़द और सोयाबीन बेचने में रुचि नहंी दिखाई हैं। अब तक 6 किसानों ने ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया था। मैसेज जारी किए थे, लेकिन कोई किसान जिंस तुलाई के लिए नहीं आया। - सौमित्र कुमार मंगल, महाप्रबंधक, क्रय विक्रय सहकारी समिति

