पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बारां:कृषि जमीन की सीमा की जानकारी देने के लिए नायब तहसीलदार ने मांगी 25 हजार की रिश्वत, एसीबी ने ट्रैप किया

बारां15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हरि प्रसाद द्वारा सीमा ज्ञान करवाने की एवज में 50 हजार की रिश्वत की मांग की गई।
  • बारां जिले की शाहबाद तहसील के केलवाड़ा स्थित उप तहसील कार्यालय में ट्रैप की कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया

जिले के केलवाड़ा में बुधवार को एक नायब तहसीलदार 25 हजार की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार किया गया। जिसका नाम हरि प्रसाद गुप्ता बतया जा रहा है। जिसने किसान की जमीन की पैमाइश की एवज में रकम मांगी थी। एसीबी सीआई ज्ञान चंद मीणा ने कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। जिसके बाद फिलहाल मौके पर जांच की जा रही है। बारां जिले की शाहबाद तहसील के केलवाड़ा स्थित उप तहसील कार्यालय में ट्रैप की कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया।

जानकारी अनुसार, परिवादी द्वारा एसीबी (भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो) बारां को बताया गया था कि उसने कृषि जमीन खरीदकर केलवाड़ा तहसील कार्यालय में रजिस्ट्री करवाई थी। भूमि पर सीमा विवाद होने के कारण परिवादी द्वारा नायब तहसीलदार हरि प्रसाद गुप्ता से संपर्क किया गया। हरि प्रसाद द्वारा सीमा ज्ञान करवाने की एवज में 50 हजार की रिश्वत की मांग की गई।

परिवादी द्वारा मामले की शिकायत 17 अगस्त को की गई थी। जिसमें बाद मामले का सत्यापन करवाया गया। मामला सही पाए जाने के बाद आज बुधवार को ट्रैप की कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया।

ऐसा कार्रवाई को दिया गया अंजाम

बुधवार को परिवादी रिश्वत की पहली किश्त 25 हजार रुपए लेकर पहुंचा। जिसे आरोपी हरि प्रसाद ने लेकर अपनी मेज की दराज में रख लिया। परिवादी के इशारे पर एसीबी की टीम मौके पर पहुंची। जिसके बाद दराज से रकम बरामद की गई। साथ ही नायब तहसीलदार को रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें