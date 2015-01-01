पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनोखे सेंचुरी प्लांट रामबांस में देखिए फूल:30 साल के जीवन में सिर्फ एक बार खिलता है, खास इसलिए क्योंकि फूल पकने के बाद हो जाता है नष्ट, आम के पेड़ से भी ऊंचा 30 फीट का हुआ शाक

बारां14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बारां। शाहबाद के जंगल में उगा सेंचुरी प्लांट रामबांस। इसमें 30 साल में सिर्फ एक बार फूल खिलता है।
  • यकायक देखकर लगता है कि यह आम से ऊंचा एलोविरा (ग्वारपाठा) है, लेकिन यह रामबांस है

(आदित्य शर्मा)। जिले के शाहाबाद के जंगल में दुर्लभ वानस्पतिक जैव विविधता मौजूद है। यहां अनोखे नजारे रोमांचित कर देते हैं। रामबांस (अगेव अमेरिकाना) को सेंचुरी प्लांट और कमल कैक्टस भी कहा जाता है। इसमें 30 साल के जीवनकाल में सिर्फ एक बार फूल खिलता है।

इसके बाद यह नष्ट हो जाता है। फूल पकने के बाद बिखरकर कई नए शाक को जन्म देते हैं। बॉयज पीजी कॉलेज प्राचार्य व बॉटनी विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. केएम मीणा ने बताया कि रामबांस शाक श्रेणी में आता है। इसका नाम अगेव अमेरिकाना है और यह अमेरिकन एलोविरा भी है।

सेंचुरी प्लांट या कमल कैक्टस भी कहते हैं इसे
इसको सेंचुरी प्लांट या कमल कैक्टस के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। फूल अवस्था में पुष्पक्रम को स्कैफिगोरस पुष्पक्रम कहा जाता है। यह प्रजाति पूरे जीवन के समय में एक बार फूल देती है। इसके फूल वनस्पति बनते हैं, जिन्हें बल्ब कहा जाता है। ये बल्ब ही नए पौधे पैदा करेंगे। फूल आने के बाद, मूल पौधे हमेशा के लिए मर जाते हैं।

देखकर लगता है कि यह आम से ऊंचा एलोविरा (ग्वारपाठा) है, लेकिन यह रामबांस है।
देखकर लगता है कि यह आम से ऊंचा एलोविरा (ग्वारपाठा) है, लेकिन यह रामबांस है।

30 फीट तक ऊंचा हो जाता है फूलों का डंठल
प्रोफेसर डॉ. मीणा ने बताया कि इसे सदी का पौधा यानि सेंचुरी प्लांट कहा जाता है। यह आमतौर पर 10 से 30 वर्षों तक रहता है। इसका फैलाव 5-10 फीट तक होता है। जिसमें 3-5 फीट लंबाई के भूरे-हरे पत्ते होते हैं।

जीवन के अंत के पास, पौधे एक लंबा, शाखाओं वाले डंठल, पीले फूल के साथ आते हैं। जो 25-30 फीट तक की कुल ऊंचाई तक पहुंच जाता है। इससे मीठा तरल अगुआ मील भी निकलता है। जिसका उपयोग खांसी की सीरप बनाने में भी होता है।

वर्जन: शाहाबाद के जंगल में रिचेस्ट बायो डायवर्सिटी मौजूद है। यहां सामान्य रूप से ही 180 प्रकार से ज्यादा के पेड़ व झाड़ियां चिंहित हैं। यहां की वानस्पतिक विविधता को सहेजने को लेकर विभाग की ओर से लगातार कार्य किया जा रहा है - दीपक गुप्ता, उप वन संरक्षक, बारां

