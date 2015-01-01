पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान 11 डिग्री पर पहुंचा:सर्द हवा से बढ़ा गलन का अहसास न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री पर पहुंचा

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह के समय रहने लगी हल्की धुंध

जिलेभर में सर्दी का अहसास लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। मंगलवार सुबह से ही सर्द हवा चलने से गलन का अहसास बढ़ गया। मौसम में आए बदलाव के बाद डॉक्टर एहतियात बरतने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। वहीं लोग भी गर्म कपड़ों का उपयोग करने लगे हैं। ऐसा ही मौसम बना रहने का अनुमान है।शहर में मंगलवार को सुबह से ही वातावरण में सर्दी का अहसास बना रहा है। बदलते मौसम के बीच सुबह घूमने जा रहे लोग गर्म कपड़ों का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। दिन ढ़लने के बाद 3 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से स र्द हवा चली। सर्दी बचाव के लिए लोग धूप में बैठे नजर आए। दिन के समय आसमान में बादलों की आवाजाही भी देख गई। जिले में पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में सर्दी का असर अधिक महसूस किया जा रहा है। बढ़ी फसल बुवाई के लिए पलेवा का समय होने से भी वातावरण में ठंडक बढ़ रही है। इस बीच चल रही सर्द हवा के कारण लोग बीमारी की चपेट में आ रहे हैं।सर्दी, खांसी, जुकाम और बुखार की शिकायत लेकर लोग अस्पतालों में पहुंच रहे हैं। बदलते मौसम के बीच डॉक्टर एहतियात बरतने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। मंगलवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

