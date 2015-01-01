पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत की खबर:पेंशनरों को राहत, अब 28 फरवरी दे सकेंगे जीवित होने का प्रमाण-पत्र

बारां4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण के दौर में अब सरकार ने पेंशनरों को बड़ी राहत दी है। हर साल नवंबर माह में पेंशनरों को जीवित होने का प्रमाण-पत्र प्रस्तुत करना पड़ता था, लेकिन अब 28 फरवरी 2021 तक पेंशनर अपने जीवित होने का प्रमाण पत्र दे सकेंगे।

इसके लिए संयुक्त शासन सचिव वित्त पेंशन वेद प्रकाश गुप्ता ने आदेश जारी किए हैं। इसमें बताया गया है कि वर्तमान में कोविड 19 संक्रमण को देखते हुए भारत सरकार के मेमोरेंडम में राज्य सरकार ने पेंशनरों को यह राहत प्रदान की है। इसके चलते जीवित होने की प्रमाण पत्र प्रस्तुत करने की अवधि में विस्तार किया गया है।

दरअसल हर साल नवंबर माह में पेंशनरों को जीवन प्रमाण पत्र पेश करना होता है। उसी के आधार पर पेंशनरों की आगामी पेंशन को चालू रखा जाता है, लेकिन इस बार इसमें छूट दी गई है। अब अगले साल फरवरी माह तक पेंशनर यह प्रमाण पत्र प्रस्तुत कर सकेंगे।

