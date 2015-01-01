पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:हाट बाजार का स्थान बदला ताे ग्रामीणों को मिली राहत, ट्रैफिक समस्या हुई दूर

बारां2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दांता में सीताबाड़ी रोड पर लग रहा था हाट, पंचायत ने बदलवाया स्थान

ग्राम पंचायत दांता में सीताबाड़ी रोड पर हर बुधवार को लगने वाले साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार का स्थान बदलने से अब लोगों को ट्रैफिक की समस्याओं से निजात मिली।वहीं नए स्थान पर सब्जीमंडी पहुंचने से ग्राहक व दुकानदार संतुष्ट नजर आए।

दांता सरपंच विनोद चंदेल, उपसरपंच प्रियंका शर्मा सहित सभी वार्ड पंचों ने ग्रामीणों की परेशानी को देखते हुए गत सप्ताह से हाट बाजार को नए स्थान पर लगवाना शुरू कर दिया। नए स्थान पर लंबी-चौड़ी जगह होने से जहां एक ओर दुकानदार भी संतुष्ट नजर आए तो ग्राहकों के लिए भी यह स्थान सुविधाजनक रहा। पहले सीताबाड़ी रोड पर हर बुधवार को हाट बाजार लगाया जाता था। जिसके चलते भीड़भाड़ होने से आवागमन बाधित होने के अलावा दुर्घटनाओं का अंदेशा भी बना रहता था।

आसपास के गांवों से भी आते हैं खरीदार
हाट बाजार में केलवाड़ा व दांता कस्बे सहित आसपास के गांव से भी ग्रामीण खरीदारी करने आते हैं। सीताबाड़ी रोड पर हाट बाजार लगने से वाहनों की आवाजाही के चलते लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। अब हाट का स्थाल बदल जाने से सभी को राहत मिली है।

सब्जी मंडी में सस्ती तरकारियों ने बढ़ाया जायका
हाट बाजार में दूरदराज के गांव से बड़ी संख्या में दुकानदार सब्जियां बेचने के लिए आते हैं। बुधवार को लगे साप्ताहिक हाट बाजार में अन्य दिनों की अपेक्षा ताजा हरी सब्जियों के दाम भी कम रहे। सब्जी विक्रेता पालक, मैथी, गिलकी, लौकी, हरे प्याज, बैंगन, आलू, मटर, टमाटर, गाजर, गोभी सहित अन्य सब्जियां 10 से 20 रुपए प्रति किलो के भाव से बिकी।केलवाड़ा. दांता ग्राम पंचायत में नए स्थान पर लगा हाट बाजार। हाट बाजार में कस्बे सहित आसपास से बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण खरीदारी करने आते हैं।

