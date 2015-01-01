पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिमझिम बारिश:किशनगंज क्षेत्र में दो घंटे तक चली रिमझिम बारिश, बिजली सप्लाई ठप

बारां4 घंटे पहले
किशनगंज कस्बे सहित क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार सुबह से ही मौसम के करवट लेने से आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। वहीं दिन में तकरीबन दो घंटे तक रिमझिम बारिश का दौर चलने से कस्बे की सड़कें गीली हो गई। मौसम बदलने से दिनभर गलन भी बढ़ गई।बारिश से शुक्रवार को होने वाले विवाह समारोह में विघ्न पैदा हो गया। वहीं दोपहर बाद से ही कस्बे की बिजली व्यवस्था भी बाधित हो गई। शुक्रवार सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल छाए रहे। इससे लोगों को सुबह से ही सर्दी का एहसास होने लगा। पिछले दिनों दिन में तेज धूप के कारण लोगों को गर्मी का एहसास होने लगा था। शुक्रवार को अचानक मौसम बदलने से बादल छा गए। दोपहर करीब 12 बजे से रिमझिम रिमझिम बारिश का दौर शुरू हो गया जो देर तक जारी रहा। जिससे कस्बे की सड़कें भीग गई और लोगों को सर्दी का एहसास होने लगा। दिन भर लोग गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे नजर आए। वहीं कई जगह दिन में ही लोग अलाव जलाकर तापते हुए भी देखे गए। इन दिनों चल रहे शादी समारोह के दौर में शुक्रवार को कस्बे में कई शादियां आयोजित हुई। जिनको मौसम बदलने व रिमझिम बारिश होने से परेशानियां उठानी पड़ी।किसानों को होगा फायदा: कस्बा निवासी किसान हेमंत जैन, अजयसिंह चौधरी व रमेश सुमन ने बताया कि इस समय बारिश होने से फसलों को फायदा मिलेगा। फसलों में इस बारिश से अलग ही उठाव आएगा। इस वर्ष बारिश कम होने के चलते क्षेत्र की कई ट्यूबवैलें व कुएं जल्दी ही रीत जाने से फसलें पानी के लिए तरस रही थीं, लेकिन इस वक्त बारिश होने से इन फसलों में कई तरह से लाभ होगा।कई घंटे बाधित रही बिजली सप्लाई: शुक्रवार को मौसम बिगड़ने से रिमझिम हुई बारिश के कारण कस्बे की बिजली सप्लाई देर शाम तक भी सुचारू नहीं हो सकी। करीब शाम साढ़े छह बजे बिजली सप्लाई चालू की गई, लेकिन सुचारू नहीं हो सकी। करीब एक घंटे तक भी बिजली के आने-जाने का दौर चलता रहा। जिससे कस्बे वासियों व शादी समारोह आयोजकों को देर शाम को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।^ बारिश के कारण 33 केवी लाइन में फाल्ट आने व डिस्क पंक्चर हो जाने के कारण कस्बे की बिजली सप्लाई बाधित हो गई। जिसको दुरुस्त करवा कर सप्लाई बहाल करवाई गई।-ललित गुप्ता, सहायक अभियंता, बिजली निगम

