पॉलीथिन से बना रहा है इको ईंट:आरएसएस का पर्यावरण विभाग पॉलीथिन से बना रहा है इको ईंट

बारां5 घंटे पहले
पॉलीथिन की थैलियां, प्लास्टिक की बोतल, गुटखों के रैपर मानव जाति के लिए बहुत घातक हैं। सरकार चाह कर भी इन्हें नहीं रोक पा रही है। इस ओर किसी का ध्यान नहीं जाता है। इनको कहीं भी डाल देते हैं, जबकि पॉलीथिन पानी में गलती नहीं है। जिसके कारण उपजाऊ भूमि बंजर हो रही है, नालियां चोक होने से गंदगी फैल रही है। इस कारण बीमारियां फैल रही हैं। राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की पर्यावरण गतिविधि ने इस समस्या पर विचार किया है तथा अखिल भारतीय स्तर पर विचार-विमर्श कर इसका आसान हल निकाला है। इसके लिए घर पर आई पानी की बोतल या अन्य प्लास्टिक की बोतल में पॉलीथिन की थैलियां, गुटखों के रैपर आदि भरकर ठोस बना लें। इसको कबाड़ी खरीद कर रिसाइकिल के लिए बेच देगा। इस बोतल को इको ईंट नाम दिया है। इस इको ईंट का उपयोग बाउंड्री निर्माण, खेतों की डोली में लगाने व सड़क निर्माण में होने लगा है। यह इको ईंट कबाड़ी नहीं लेता है तो स्वयंसेवकों को सूचित करें। स्वयंसेवक इनको एकत्र कर लेंगे। मकर संक्रांति तक देशभर में संघ की पर्यावरण गतिविधि इसके लिए जन जागृति के लिए शिक्षण संस्थान, धार्मिक संस्थान, पर्यावरण संरक्षण में लगे कार्यकर्ता व अन्य सेवा संगठन के ग्रुप बनाकर ऑनलाइन मीटिंग कर जनजागरण करने का प्रयास कर रहा है। यह जानकारी संघ के विभाग पर्यावरण सह संयोजक राधेश्याम सालोदिया व विभाग प्रचार प्रमुख राजेंद्र कुमार शर्मा ने दी है।

