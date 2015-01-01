पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना से जंग:आरटीपीसीआर जांच मशीन का इंस्टॉलेशन शुरू, हर दिन 500 तक जांच हो सकेगी

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अभी कोटा जाते हैं कोरोना जांच के सैंपल, जल्द रिपोर्ट मिलने से होगा फायदा

जिला राजकीय अस्पताल बारां में कोरोना आपदा के तहत विभिन्न चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्थाओं के साथ कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच के लिए आरटीपीसीआर जांच मशीन के इंस्टॉलेशन का कार्य प्रारंभ हो गया है। जिसके बाद जिला अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन कोरोना संक्रमण की 400 से 500 जांच की जा सकेगी और रोगियों को जांच रिपोर्ट भी शीघ्र प्राप्त हो सकेगी।कलेक्टर इन्द्रसिंह राव ने बताया कि जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण से आमजन के स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा के लिए विभिन्न व्यवस्थाएं की गई है। अस्पताल में वेंटिलेटर्स, आवश्यक दवाएं एवं अन्य व्यवस्थाएं की गई है। राजकीय अस्पताल में खान व गौपालन मंत्री प्रमोद जैन भाया, विधायक पानाचंद मेघवाल के सक्रिय प्रयासों से स्वास्थ्य उपकरण व व्यवस्थाएं सुनिश्चित की गई है। इसी क्रम में आरटीपीसीआर जांच मशीन के इंस्टॉलेशन का कार्य प्रारंभ हो गया है। जिससे कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच जिले में ही की जा सकेगी और आमजन को जांच रिपोर्ट भी समयावधि में मिल सकेगी।पीएमओ डॉ. अख्तर अली ने बताया कि राजकीय अस्पताल बारां में कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच के लिए आरटीपीसीआर मशीन के समस्त उपकरण प्राप्त हो चुके है। इन उपकरणों को लगाने के लिए स्थान चयन कर आवश्यक सिविल वर्क पूर्ण कर लिया गया है और अब इन उपकरणों को इंस्टॉल किया जा रहा है। इस प्रकार शीघ्र ही राजकीय अस्पताल बारां में कोरोना संक्रमण की जांच की जा सकेगी।आरटीपीसीआर मशीन के इंस्टॉलेशन के लिए तकनीशियन की ओर से डीप फ्रीज, हीट ब्लॉक, पीसीआर हुड, माइक्रो सेन्ट्रीफ्यूग, वर्टिकल लेमीनर फ्लो, ऑटोक्लेव, वॉर्टेक्स मिक्सर, फोगिंग मशीन आदि के इंस्टॉल का कार्य प्रगति पर है। यह प्रक्रिया पूरी होने पर जांच की सुविधा प्रारंभ की जाएगी। जिससे जिलेवासियों को बड़ी राहत मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें