पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आरोपियों को 3-3 माह की सजा:चारागाह भूमि पर अवैध काश्त करने वाले 27 आरोपियों को 3-3 माह की सजा

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नायब तहसीलदार हरिप्रसाद गुप्ता ने मंगलवार को खटका, सेमली फाटक व फरेदुआ गांव में लगभग 170 बीघा चरागाह भूमि पर अवैध रूप से काश्त कर रहे 27 आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए सभी को तीन-तीन माह साधारण कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। नायब तहसीलदार हरिप्रसाद गुप्ता ने बताया कि खटका, सेमली फाटक व फरेदुआ में लगभग 170 बीघा चरागाह भूमि पर 27 जने अवैध रूप से कब्जा कर खेती कर रहे थे। कई बार नोटिस देने के बावजूद उन्होंने न जुर्माना जमा किया और न ही पेशी पर आए। ऐसे में मंगलवार को उपतहसील केलवाड़ा में सभी 27 आरोपियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए उन्हें तीन-तीन माह की सजा सुनाई। इन आरोपियों में खटका निवासी मांगीलाल बलाई, गुलाब बलाई, रामदयाल सहरिया, घांसीलाल जाटव, इंदर सहरिया, लखन सहरिया, गुरुदेव किराड, बाबू जाटव, रामकिशन जाटव, लक्खा अहीर, रमेश किरार, रामदयाल किराड़, प्रेम सहरिया, संजीव सहरिया, तसमन सहरिया, देवीसिंह सहरिया, सुरेश व कन्हैयालाल शामिल हैं। सेमली फाटक निवासी मुकेश किराड़, रामदयाल किराड़, कान्हा सहरिया, धनवीर किरार, रामकिशन किराड़, रामकुमार सहरिया, कमर गोस्वामी सहित फरेदुआ निवासी सुरेश किराड़, दीपक किराड़ शामिल हैं।अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराई जाएगी चारागाह भूमि: नायब तहसीलदार गुप्ता ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में व्यापक पैमाने पर चारागाह भूमि पर भू-माफियाओं की ओर से अवैध रूप से कब्जा करते हुए खेती की जा रही है। चारागाह भूमि को प्रशासन की ओर से मुक्त कराने की कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी। इसी कड़ी में राजपुर गांव में भी चारागाह एवं बंजर भूमि पर अवैध अतिक्रमण करने वाले 45 लोगों को भी तीन-तीन माह सजा सुनाई गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें