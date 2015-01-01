पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट - तस्करों की बढ़ती सक्रियता:जंगल में खैर की लकड़ी पर तस्करों की नजर...पैंथर की मांद से 100 मीटर की दूरी तक पेड़ों की कटाई, पलायन करने को मजबूर वन्यजीव

बारां3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तस्करों की बढ़ती सक्रियता से जंगल को व्यापक नुकसान, अब भी गंभीर नहीं हुए तो जंगल से गायब हो जाएगा खैर

जिले के शाहाबाद के जंगल पर अंतरराज्यीय तस्कर गिरोह ने नजरें गड़ा दी हैं। बेशकीमती दुर्लभ जड़ी-बूटियों से लेकर लकड़ी के तस्कर सक्रिय हैं। जंगल में पैंथर, भालू से लेकर अन्य वन्यजीवों का मूवमेंट बना हुआ है। वन विभाग अधिकारी स्टाफ की कमी से मॉनिटरिंग प्रभावित होने की बात कहते हैं। सरकार, जनप्रतिनिधियों और अधिकारियों की अनदेखी से जंगल और वन्यजीवों पर बड़ा खतरा बना हुआ है। चिंता की बात तो यह है कि खैर की लकड़ी के तस्कर इसके पेड़ों की कटाई के लिए पैंथर की मांद के करीब 100 मीटर की दूरी तक पहुच गए हैं। क्षेत्रवासियों ने तत्काल पेड़ों की कटाई पर रोक लगाने की मांग की है।जिले में करीब 2 लाख 23 हजार हैक्टेयर वन क्षेत्र है। इनमें से अकेले शाहाबाद क्षेत्र में ही 49 हजार 899 हैक्टेयर जंगल हैं। यह जंगल सघनता और वानस्पतिक व जैव विविधता के लिए आदर्श है, लेकिन इस पर भी भूमाफिया, लकड़ी तस्कर, जड़ी बूटी तस्कर की नजर पड़ गई है। योजनाबद्ध तरीके से पहले पेड़ों को काटा जाता है, फिर साफ मैदान में खेती की जाती है। पत्थर माफिया प्लांटेशन तक को नुकसान पहुचा रहे हैं। घने जंगल में खैर के सालों पुराने पेड़ों को काटा जा रहा है। काटकर समीपवर्ती मध्यप्रदेश में तस्करी की जा रही है। विभागीय अधिकारी भी किसी बड़े गिरोह की भूमिका होने का संदेह जता रहे हैं। स्टाफ की कमी के कारण रोक लगाने में कामयाबी नहीं मिल रही है। तस्करों के जंगल में बढ़ते दखल के चलते वन्यजीव पलायन को मजबूर हैं।

कहां जाएंगे वन्यजीव...पहाड़ी की कराइयों में खैर की जोरों पर कटाई, बाॅर्डर पार कर मप्र भेजते हैंशाहाबाद पहाड़ी की कराइयों में वन्यजीव शरण लेते हैं। इन मांदों से 100 मीटर की दूरी पर ही खैर की कटाई हो रही है। ऐसे में वन्यजीव पलायन को मजबूर हो रहे हैं। दिन के समय कटाई कर रात को विभिन्न साधनों में भरकर बॉर्डर पार कर मध्यप्रदेश पहुंचाया जा रहा है। वहां लकड़ी को बेचा जाता है। इसमें मिलीभगत से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है।

लोग बोले-पेड़ों की कटाई रोके वन विभाग व सरकारकस्बेवासियों का कहना है कि वन विभाग सहित प्रशासन, सरकार पौधरोपण कार्यक्रम जोर-शोर से चलाते हैं। सालों बीतने पर भी इसका बड़ा असर नहीं हो रहा है। इसके बजाय प्राकृतिक जंगल को बचाने पर ध्यान दिया जाए तो 20 गुना अधिक पेड़-पौधे बच जाएंगे। यानी एक पौधा रोपा जा रहा है, तो उधर 20 पेड़ नष्ट हो रहे हैं। वन विभाग सहित प्रशासन और सरकार जंगल की सुरक्षा को लेकर गंभीरता बरते।

