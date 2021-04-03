पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम बैठक:सर्किल के टाॅप-10 अपराधियाें की सूची तैयार कर कार्रवाई करें : एसपी

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • एसपी विनीत बंसल ने वृत्ताधिकारी व थानाधिकारियों को अपराधों में कमी लाने के लिए दिए आवश्यक निर्देश

जिले के सभी वृताधिकारियों एवं थानाधिकारियों की कार्यालय के सभागार में एसपी विनीत कुमार बंसल ने क्राइम बैठक ली। इसमें एसपी बंसल ने हत्या, लूट, डकैती जैसे जघन्य एवं संगठित अपराधों की रोकधाम, महिलाओं, बच्चों व कमजोर वर्गो के विरूद्व अपराधों का त्वरित अनुसंधान व प्रभावी नियंत्रण रखने व सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में मृतकों की संख्या में कमी लाने, अवैध जुआ सटटा, अवैध शराब की बिक्री व अवैध हथकड़ शराब के निर्माण व परिवहन पर रोक लगाने, बस अड्डा, रेल्वे स्टेशन पर शराबियों, स्मैकचियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। आर्म्स एक्ट व एनडीपीएस एक्ट की अधिक से अधिक कार्रवाई करने एवं वांछित अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही हार्डकोर अपराधियो के विरूद्ध प्रभावी कार्रवाई तथा पुराने लंबित प्रकरणो का शीघ्र निस्तारण करने के निर्देश दिए।वृत्ताधिकारियों व थानाधिकारियों को अपने-अपने सर्किल के टॉप-10 सक्रिय अपराधियों की रिव्यू सूची तैयार कर उनको गिरफ्तार करने के निर्देश दिए।केस ऑफिसर स्कीम में चयनित प्रकरणों की वृत स्तर पर वृत्ताधिकारी महीने में मिंटिंग लेकर प्रगति की समीक्षा करें तथा विवादित स्थलों व मंदिरों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगवाकर निगरानी रखने के संबंध में निर्देशित किया। थानों में सीएलजी सदस्यों व ग्राम रक्षकों की नियमित बैठक लेकर पुलिस कार्यों में इनकी मदद ली जाए। पुलिस थानों में निर्मित स्वागत कक्ष एवं अन्य जन-केंद्रित सुविधाओं, पुलिस परिसरों में पुलिस कर्मियों व उनके परिवारजनों के लिए कल्याणकारी गतिविधियों एवं पुलिस कर्मियों की तकनीकी कार्य-दक्षता में अभिवृद्वि की प्रगति की भी चर्चा की।एएसपी विजय स्वर्णकार व बारां डीएसपी मनोज कुमार गुप्ता, अंता डीएसपी जिनेंद्र जैन, अटरु डीएसपी श्योजीलाल मीणा, छबड़ा डीएसपी ओमेंद्र सिंह वृताधिकारी छबडा, शाहाबाद डीएसपी कजोड़मल मीणा, महिला अपराध अनुसंधान सेल डीएसपी राकेश शर्मा, एससी एसटी सेल डीएसपी श्योराज मीणा, प्रशिक्षु डीएसपी जयप्रकाश अटल व जिले के सभी थानाधिकारी, प्रभारी मानव तस्करी प्रकोष्ठ, प्रभारी यातायात आदि उपस्थित रहे।

