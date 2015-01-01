पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Kota
  Baran
  • Tampering Of Transformers ... In The Investigation Of 8600 Agricultural Connections, 1400 Phase Supply Disturbances, Now Action Will Be Taken

हालात:ट्रांसफार्मर से छेड़छाड़...8600 कृषि कनेक्शनों की जांच में 1400 में मिली फेज सप्लाई में गड़बड़ी, अब होगी कार्रवाई

बारां2 घंटे पहले
  • सिंगल फेज सप्लाई के समय फेज स्पिलिटिंग करके सिंगल फेज और थ्री फेज मोटर चलाने से ट्रांसफार्मर जलने का रहता है खतरा

जिले में बिजली निगम की ओर से सिंगल फेज सप्लाई के समय फेज स्पिलिटिंग (ट्रांसफार्मर से छेड़छाड़) करके सिंगल फेज और थ्री फेज मोटर चलाने वाले कनेक्शनधारकों को कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी गई है। निगम अधिकारियों के अनुसार फेज स्पिलिटिंग की शिकायत मिलने पर 8600 कृषि कनेक्शनों की जांच में 1400 कनेक्शनों में यह गड़बड़ी मिली है। ऐसी स्थिति में ट्रांसफार्मर जलने का खतरा रहता है। अब फेज स्पिलिटिंग से ट्रांसफार्मर जलने पर कनेक्शनधारक से ही उसकी राशि वसूली जाएगी।बिजली निगम एसई एनएस गोरासिया ने बताया कि जिले में 37000 कृषि उपभोक्ता हैं। इनमें से कुछ उपभोक्ताओं की ओर से सिंगल फेज सप्लाई के दौरान फेज स्पिलिटिंग करके सिंगल फेज या थ्री फेज मोटरें चलाई जा रही हैं। इसकी शिकायत मिलने पर 7 नवंबर तक 8600 कृषि उपभोक्ताओ की जांच की गई। इसमें लगभग 1400 कृषि उपभोक्ताओं की ओर से सिंगल फेज सप्लाई के दौरान फेज स्पिलिटिंग (ट्रांसफार्मर से छेड़छाड़) करके कृषि कार्य के लिए सिंगल फेज या थ्री फेज मोटरें चलाई जा रही हैं।फेज स्पिलिटिंग से ट्रांसफार्मर जला तो पूरी रकम वसूलेंगेएसई गोरासिया ने बताया कि यदि फेज स्पिलिटिंग करने वाले कृषि उपभोक्ताओं के ट्रांसफार्मर जल जाते हैं तो ट्रांसफार्मर की कीमत वसूलने के बाद ही नवीन ट्रांसफार्मर दिया जाएगा। निगम नियमानमुसार दोषी उपभोक्ता के विरुद्ध सतर्कता जांच प्रतिवेदन की कार्रवाई अमल में लाएगा। इसकी जिम्मेदारी उपभोक्ता की होगी।

एसई गोरासिया ने बताया कि 7 नंवबर को कोटा संभाग बिजली निगम मुख्य अभियंता क्षेमराज मीणा ने दौरा किया था। उन्होंने स्वंय चेंकिंग के दौरान अटरू क्षेत्र में गण्डोलिया फीडर पर नरेंद्र गोस्वामी पुत्र प्रभुलाल गोस्वामी बेड़क्या गांव का कृषि कनेक्शन चेक किया था। इस कनेक्शन पर भी फेज स्पलिंटिंग पाया गया था। उपभोक्ता का ट्रांसफार्मर जब्त किया गया। वीसीआर भरकर कार्रवाई की जा रही है। मुख्य अभियंता ने इस प्रकार के मामलों को गंभीरता से लिया है।

विभाग की सख्ती...गड़बड़ी मिलने पर जब्त किए ट्रांसफार्मर

चेतावनी...जांच में गड़बड़ी मिलने पर दे रहे नोटिसबिजली निगम एसई गोरासिया ने बताया कि वर्तमान में ऐसे उपभोक्ता, जिनकी ओर से सिंगल फेज सप्लाई के दौरान फेज स्पिलिटिंग करके सिंगल फेज या थ्री फेज मोटरें चलाई जा रही हैं, उनकी जांच की जा रही है। उनको नोटिस भी जारी किए जा रहे हैं।

बिजली सप्लाई में ट्रिपिंग से बढ़ रही है परेशानीएसई गोरासिया ने बताया कि सिंगल फेज सप्लाई के दौरान कृषि मोटरें चलाने के कारण एक फेज पर अधिक लोड आने से फीडर पर बार-बार ट्रिपिंग आती है। उपभोक्ताओं को गुणवत्तापूर्ण सप्लाई प्राप्त नहीं हो पाती है। इससे उपभोक्ताओं व जनप्रतिनिधियों में आक्रोश की स्थिति उत्पन्न होती है। एसई ने बताया कि कृषि उपभोक्ताओं से अपील की है कि सिंगल फेज सप्लाई के दौरान फेज स्पिलिटंग करके सिंगल फेज या थ्री फेज मोटरें नहीं चलाएं, ताकि घरेलू श्रेणी के उपभोक्ताओं को गुणवत्तापूर्ण बिजली सप्लाई की जा सके।

