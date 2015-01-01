पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मंजूरी:वन नेशन वन राशन कार्य से शिक्षक-बीएलओ हुए मुक्त

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रदेशभर में आंदोलन कर एसडीएम के जरिए मुख्यमंत्री, शिक्षामंत्री और मुख्य शासन सचिव के नाम भेजे थे ज्ञापन

राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ (राष्ट्रीय) के जिलाध्यक्ष मौजीराम नागर व जिलामंत्री बृजगोविंद टेलर ने बताया कि प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संपत सिंह व प्रदेश महामंत्री अरविंद व्यास ने मुख्यमंत्री, शिक्षामंत्री व मुख्य शासन सचिव को पत्र लिखकर बीएलओ शिक्षकों को वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड कार्य से मुक्त करवाने की मांग की थी।

प्रदेशभर में आंदोलन कर एसडीएम के जरिए मुख्यमंत्री, शिक्षामंत्री व मुख्य शासन सचिव के नाम ज्ञापन भेजे गए। जिसके बाद सरकार ने संगठन की मांग पर बीएलओ शिक्षकों को वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड से मुक्त कर ई-मित्र से कार्य करवाने के निर्देश जारी कर दिए हैं।

शिक्षक संघ के विभाग संगठन मंत्री त्रिलोक शर्मा, जिला सभाध्यक्ष महावीर मीणा, जिला संगठन मंत्री गिरिराज नागर, कीर्ति गालव, जिला वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष रामकिशन नागर व जिला उपाध्यक्ष विपिन जैन आदि पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि संगठन लगातार शिक्षक हितों के लिए संघर्षरत रहा है।

शिक्षक हितों को लेकर जिलेभर की उपशाखाओं में छीपाबड़ौद में अध्यक्ष नंदलाल केसरी, छबड़ा में अध्यक्ष विट्ठल मीणा, अटरू में अध्यक्ष बद्रीलाल नागर, किशनगंज में अध्यक्ष शैलेंद्र सिंह मेहता, बारां में अध्यक्ष हरिओम शर्मा, अंता में अध्यक्ष मूलचंद महावर, मांगरोल में अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र गोचर व शाहाबाद में अध्यक्ष बबलेश शर्मा के नेतृत्व में सैकड़ों शिक्षकों ने एसडीएम कार्यालय के समक्ष प्रदर्शन कर मुख्यमंत्री, शिक्षामंत्री व मुख्य शासन सचिव के नाम ज्ञापन भेजे। जिसके बाद सरकार ने संगठन की न्यायोचित मांगों को मानकर शिक्षकों को राहत दी है।

अतिरिक्त जिलामंत्री जोधराज सुमन, जिला महिला मंत्री अनुराधा शर्मा, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष लालबहादुर वर्मा, महिला उपाध्यक्ष शकुंतला वर्मा आदि पदाधिकारियों ने उपशाखाओं के अध्यक्षाें, मंत्रियों, कार्यकारिणी व शिक्षकों को लगातार किए गए संघर्ष के लिए धन्यवाद दिया।

शिक्षक संघ ने पत्र लिखकर एकमुश्त बोनस देने की मांग की: बारां. राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय के जिलाध्यक्ष मौजीराम नागर व जिलामंत्री बृजगोविंद टेलर ने बताया कि प्रदेशाध्यक्ष संपत सिंह व प्रदेश महामंत्री अरविंद व्यास ने राज्य सरकार से शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों की वेतन कटौती स्वैच्छिक करने की घोषणा पर धन्यवाद देते हुए मुख्यमंत्री, शिक्षामंत्री व मुख्य शासन सचिव को पत्र लिखकर शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों को दीपावली के बोनस की राशि 6774 एकमुश्त नकद दिलवाने के आदेश पारित करवाने, मार्च माह में 16 दिन का काटा गया वेतन दिलवाने की मांग की है। नकद बोनस 285 रुपए देने के आदेश से मुख्यमंत्री को अवगत कराया।

विभाग संगठन मंत्री त्रिलोक शर्मा, जिला सभाध्यक्ष महावीर मीणा व जिला संगठन मंत्री गिरिराज नागर, कीर्ति गालव आदि पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि सरकार की ओर से शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों को बोनस देने की घोषणा की गई। जिसमें से 75 प्रतिशत बोनस राशि जीपीएफ में जमा कराने के बाद शेष नकद राशि 285 रुपए दी जाएगी।

जिससे एक किलो मिठाई खरीदना भी मुमकिन नहीं होगा। जिला वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष रामकिशन नागर, जिला उपाध्यक्ष विपिन जैन, जिला महिला मंत्री अनुराधा शर्मा ने बताया कि पूर्व में शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों को कुल तदर्थ बोनस 6774 मिलता रहा है। हाल ही में राज्य सरकार की ओर से की गई बोनस घोषणा के अनुसार 75 प्रतिशत यानी 5080 जीपीएफ में जमा कर लेने के बाद नकद बोनस राशि 1694 रुपए देय होंगे।

राज्य के अधिकांश कर्मचारी 20 प्रतिशत आयकर कटौती स्लैब के दायरे में आ रहे हैं। इसलिए 1694 रुपए नकद बोनस में से 1409 रुपए घटाने के बाद शेष राशि 285 रुपए ही नकद मिल पाएंगे। अतिरिक्त जिलामंत्री जोधराज सुमन, जिला महिला उपाध्यक्ष शकुंतला वर्मा, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष लालबहादुर वर्मा आदि पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी में शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों ने सरकार का सहयोग किया है।

संगठन ने सरकार से शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों को देय बोनस जीपीएफ में जमा नहीं कर एकमुश्त 6774 रुपए नकद दिलवाने के आदेश पारित कराने, मार्च के 16 दिन के स्थगित वेतन का भुगतान करने के आदेश जारी करवाकर शिक्षकों को राहत देने की मुख्यमंत्री, शिक्षामंत्री व मुख्य शासन सचिव से मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें