जागरूकता रथ को झंडी:तहसीलदार ने जागरूकता रथ को झंडी दिखाकर किया रवाना

बारां5 घंटे पहले
कस्बे में शुक्रवार को तहसीलदार ने मतदाता जागरूकता रथ को झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया जो कस्बाथाना, देवरी, मुंडियार, मामोनी, समरानियां, केलवाड़ा, सीताबाड़ी आदि क्षेत्रों में मतदाताओं को जागरूक करेगा।मतदाता सूची संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम-2021 के तहत सीईओ जिला परिषद बृजमोहन बैरवा ने जिले के चारों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में चार जागरूकता रथ को रवाना किया। जिसके जरिए लोगों को बताया जा रहा है कि 1 जनवरी 2021 को जिसकी उम्र 18 साल हो गई है वह अपना नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़वा सकता है। मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने के लिए युवाओं को छह नंबर फार्म भरना होगा। किसी को मतदाता कार्ड में संशोधन करवाना हो तो करवा सकता है। इसमें दिव्यांगों को आवश्यक सुविधाएं दी जा रही हैं। जिसमें दिव्यांग 1950 पर कॉल करके बीएलओ को घर बुला सकते हैं और दस्तावेज देकर नाम मतदाता सूची में जुड़वा सकते हैं।

