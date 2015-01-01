पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बाल अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए ई-शपथ:जिले में दस हजार लोगों को दिलाई जाएगी बाल अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए ई-शपथ

बारां9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर के निर्देशानुसार जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण बारां की ओर से 20 नवंबर तक बाल अधिकार सप्ताह मनाया जा रहा है। इस सप्ताह के दौरान बाल अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए जिले के दस हजार लोगों को ई-शपथ दिलाई जाएगी।ई-शपथ लेने वालों में जिले के पैनल अधिवक्ता, पीएलवी, सरकारी कर्मचारी, बाल अधिकारों से जुड़ी संस्थाएं आदि शामिल हैं। गौरतलब है कि कोविड लॉकडाउन के दौरान बाल अधिकारों के हनन की शिकायतों में भारी वृद्धि हुई है। जिस कारण बाल अधिकारों के संरक्षण के लिए पूरे जिले में बाल अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूकता उत्पन्न करने के लिए तथा लोगों को बाल अधिकारों के प्रति सजग और जागरूक बनाने के लिए ऑनलाइन ही शपथ कार्यक्रम डिजिटल माध्यम से चलाया जाएगा।इस शपथ ग्रहण समारोह का शुभारंभ बुधवार को सुबह 11 बजे रालसा की अोर से ऑनलाइन किया जाएगा। इसके बाद 25 नवंबर तक लोग अपने मोबाइल के माध्यम से ही शपथ ग्रहण कर सकेंगे। प्रत्येक शपथकर्ता को रालसा की ओर से प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया जाएगा, जो उनके ईमेल पर तत्काल प्राप्त हो जाएगा। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण बारां के सचिव व अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश शिव कुमार ने बताया कि ई-शपथ कार्यक्रम लोगों में बाल अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूकता लाने के लिए एक सप्ताह तक चलाया जाएगा।इस कार्यक्रम के माध्यम से कोई भी व्यक्ति बाल अधिकारों की रक्षा के लिए शपथ ग्रहण कर सकता है। शपथ ग्रहण करने के लिए उसको जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण बारां की ओर से रालसा से प्राप्त लिंक मोबाइल पर प्रेषित किया जाएगा। लिंक प्राप्त होने पर शपथकर्ता को लिंक पर क्लिक करके अपना विवरण भरना होगा, जिसमें उसका नाम तथा ईमेल एड्रेस और मोबाइल नंबर शामिल होगा। इसके बाद शपथ का प्रारूप आने पर शपथ ग्रहण करने के लिए शपथ पर क्लिक करना होगा। क्लिक करने के बाद शपथ ग्रहण करते ही शपथ ग्रहण कर्ता के ईमेल पर तत्काल एक प्रमाण पत्र सदस्य सचिव के हस्ताक्षर से उनके ईमेल पर प्रेषित कर दिया जाएगा। उस प्रमाण पत्र को ईमेल पर डाउनलोड करके उसका प्रिंट आउट प्राप्त किया जा सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचार दिन के इस पर्व पर भगवान सूर्य और छठ मैया की पूजा क्यों महत्वपूर्ण है, कौन हैं छठ मैया - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें