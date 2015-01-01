पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटाखा बिक्री और खरीद पर रोक:इस दीवाली पटाखा बिक्री और खरीद पर रोक जिले में तीन करोड़ का कारोबार होगा प्रभावित

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रशासन का रुख सख्त, पटाखा खरीद और चलाने पर नियमानुसार जुर्माना व कार्रवाई होगी

कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इस दीपावली पर पटाखों की बिक्री, खरीद और चलाने पर राज्य सरकार ने रोक लगा है। इसके बावजूद कोई पटाखों की बिक्री, खरीद और चलाता है, तो उस पर नियमानुसार कार्रवाई होगी। पटाखों की खरीद-फरोख्त पर रोक लगने से जिले में करीब तीन करोड़ का कारोबार प्रभावित होगा। इससे 500 से ज्यादा व्यापारी प्रभावित होंगे। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि हाईकोर्ट में लगाए गए प्रार्थना के निर्णय से उम्मीद लगाई जा रही है।प्रदेश में कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान पटाखों के धुएं से संक्रमित लोगों को परेशानी होने की डॉक्टरों की सलाह के बाद राज्य सरकार ने पटाखों की बिक्री, खरीद और चलाने पर रोक लगा दी है। राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर जिला प्रशासन ने भी आदेश जारी करते हुए पटाखों की ब्रिकी होने पर संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। पटाखे की बिक्री पर रोक लगने से जिले में करीब 500 थोक व रिटेल विक्रेता का व्यापार प्रभावित होगा। राज्य सरकार ने 12 दिन पहले पटाखे पर रोक लगा दी है। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि ऐसे में पटाखों की ब्रिकी को लेकर सरकार के आदेश के विरोध में पटाखा व्यापारियों ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका लगाई है। अभी इसकी सुनवाई होनी है। ऐसे में व्यापारियों की उम्मीद भरी निगाह हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर ठहरी है।

जिले में 125 लाइसेंसधारी व्यापारीबारां शहर में हॉलसेल विक्रेता समेत जिलेभर में 500 से ज्यादा व्यापारी हैं। ऐसे में हॉलसेल व्यापारियोंं और रिटेलर व्यापारियों का करीब तीन करोड़ रुपए का व्यापार प्रभावित हुआ है। पटाखा व्यापार संघ के अनुसार दीपावली को लेकर शहर के स्टेडियम में आतिशबाजी बाजार सजता था। जिसमें करीब 125 लाइसेंस धारी अस्थाई दुकानें लगती हैं। इसके लिए हर साल जिला प्रशासन की ओर से लाईसेंस रिन्यू व जारी किए जाते हैं। ऐसे में यहां सीजन में करीब सवा करोड़ रुपए का व्यापार करते थे, लेकिन इस बार पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध के चलते व्यापारियों ने खरीदारी भी नहीं की और अब प्रतिबंध के चलते लाईसेंस का नवीनीकरण भी नहीं हो रहा है। वहीं थोक व्यापारियों ने माल रखा हुआ है। अब अनुमति मिलने को लेकर उम्मीद लगाए बैठे हैं।कई व्यापारियों का उत्साह समाप्तपटाखा व्यापारी राजेंद्र गुप्ता, किशन गुप्ता, नरोत्तम प्रजापति, हनुमान शर्मा ने बताया कि पिछले दिनों कोरोना के चलते लोगों को आर्थिक परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा है। दीपावली सीजन में पटाखे के व्यवसाय से उम्मीद थी। इस बीच राज्य सरकार की और से पटाखे की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के बाद अब व्यापारियों की यह उम्मीद भी अधूरी रह गई है। हर साल कई व्यापारियों का पटाखे के व्यवसाय का उत्साह रहता है, लेकिन इस बार काेराेनाकाल ने इन व्यापारियाें काे मायूस कर दिया है। व्यापारी बताते हैं कि दीपावली पर पटाखे का व्यापार करीब 7 दिनों का होता है, लेकिन अब दीपावली के दिन करीब आ गए हैं। अब हाईकोर्ट के फैसलें का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

