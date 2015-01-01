पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिर बदला मौसम:शहर में दिनभर निकली धूप, न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री बढ़ा

बारां4 घंटे पहले
  • अधिकतम 28 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री रहा, उत्तरी भारत में बर्फबारी से बढ़ेगी सर्दी

शहर में सोमवार को सुबह से धूप निकलने से लोगों को सर्दी से थोड़ी राहत मिली। दोपहर में तेज धूप निकलने से तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हुई, शाम के समय सूरज ढलने के साथ ही तापमान में गिरावट का दौर शुरू हुआ।रात को तापमान में कमी आने से लोग गर्म कपड़े पहने नजर आए। शहर समेत जिलेभर में मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव देखने को मिल रहा है। शहर में धूप निकलने व हवा की दिशा में परिवर्तन आने के कारण न्यूनतम तापमान में रविवार के मुकाबले 4 डिग्री बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई। रविवार को शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 26 व न्यूनतम तापमान 9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा था।जबकि सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28 डिग्री व न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। इस दौरान पूर्वी दक्षिणी हवा 7 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली। मौसम में नमी होने के कारण हवा का स्तर भी खराब रहा। रविवार को शहर की हवा का स्तर 107 एक्यूआई रहा।

