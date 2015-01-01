पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वातावरण:सर्द हवा ने बढ़ाया गलन का अहसास दोपहर में सुहाने लगी गुनगुनी धूप

बारां39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धूप सेंकने भैंस की पीठ पर सवार हुए कछुए
  • 11 किमी/घंटे की रफ्तार से चली हवा, न्यूनतम 110 व अधिकतम 130 रहा तापमान

जिले में शुक्रवार को दिनभर सर्द हवा चलने से वातावरण में गलन का अहसास बढ़ गया। सर्दी में तेजी आने से सुबह के समय गुनगुनी धूप में बैठकर हर कोई राहत पाने के जतन कर रहा है। जिले में शरद पूिर्णमा के बाद से ही सर्दी का असर शुरू हो गया है। सर्द हवा से वातावरण में गलन का असर बढ़ रहा है। शहर में शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही सर्दी का जोर बना रहा। सूर्योदय के बाद दिन चढ़ने पर धूप खिली। गलन से राहत पाने के लिए लोग धूप सेंकते नजर आए। शहर के मनिहारा तालाब में भैंस की पीठ पर बैठकर कछुए धूप सेंकते दिखाई दिए। सर्दी के बीच हवा लोगों की मुश्किल बढ़ा रही है। शुक्रवार को 6 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवा चली। इस दौरान 11 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से झोंके असर बढ़ाते रहे। शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 13 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 33 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। सुबह के समय हर कोई धूप में बैठना पसंद कर रहा है।

पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में अधिक दिख रहा सर्दी का असर
जिले में सर्दी का असर पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में अधिक दिखाई दे रहा है। वहीं फसल बुवाई को लेकर किसान सिंचाई में जुटे हैं। गीले खेतों के बीच सर्द हवा के कारण दुपहिया वाहन चालकों की आवाजाही दिन ढ़लने के बाद कम हो गई है। कोरोना के बीच लोग एहतियात बरत रहे हैं।

बदल रहा मौसम का मिजाज, सावधानी जरूरी
तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच खांसी, जुकाम व बुखार की शिकायत हो रही है। कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले में भी नवंबर की शुरुआत के साथ ही आने लगे हैं। ऐसे में डॉक्टर मास्क, हाथ धोने, सेनेटाइजेशन, दो गज की दूरी आवश्यकत रूप से अपनाने की सलाह दे रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें